Translate to: 

Mayor and taxi bosses in talks about GO GEORGE

Mayor and taxi bosses in talks about GO GEORGE
A Go George bus.
GEORGE NEWS - George mayor Melvin Naik will again meet with Thembalethu community leaders and Uncedo representatives about the pending roll out of the GO GEORGE bus service in Thembalethu on 11 December.
 
The upcoming discussions with the taxi association and other role players follow on the heels of, what he called “a very good meeting”, with the same role players last week Thursday.
 
He said they discussed ways to find a solution for the successful roll out of Phase 4A of the service in Thembalethu.
 
Naik said he is excited and pleased that they could talk to each other. "We couldn't reach an agreement, but it was a very good debate.
 
There was very positive feedback. To me it is very important to listen to all sides. The taxi fraternity has certain concerns. At this stage the roll out on the 11th is going ahead," said Naik.
 
The discussions follow in the wake of the murder of Uncedo chairman Wesley Sikhumbuzu Mini in front of his house on 3 November. Mini was shot numerous times and died on the scene. No arrests have been made.
 
Meanwhile, Uncedo is planning a protest at the George municipal offices on 7 December. The disgruntled taxi owners are planning to lead a procession of marchers and taxis from Thembalethu to the George municipal offices and are also expecting colleagues from the Eastern Cape to join the protest action in George.
 
The taxi owners' previous application to march on Wednesday 23 November was turned down by the municipality.
Disgruntled taxi owners demand the reopening of negotiations in order to secure more money for their taxi permits and others want to continue to operate their taxis alongside GO GEORGE.
 
The George municipality has previously said the reopening of negotiations is impossible as it would be “against the law”.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
21:12 (GMT+2), Mon, 28 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Christmas is known as 'the time for giving'. Do you give gifts for Christmas?
I always buy gifts for my family and friends
George Herald 8%
I only buy gifts for my family
George Herald 57%
I don't give gifts, it's not what Christmas is about
George Herald 34%
Men
Women
Search
Gentleguy2206
I'm a 51 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
Veldvalk
I'm a 31 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 23 and 35.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up