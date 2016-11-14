Mayor and taxi bosses in talks about GO GEORGE

A Go George bus.

GEORGE NEWS - George mayor Melvin Naik will again meet with Thembalethu community leaders and Uncedo representatives about the pending roll out of the GO GEORGE bus service in Thembalethu on 11 December.

The upcoming discussions with the taxi association and other role players follow on the heels of, what he called “a very good meeting”, with the same role players last week Thursday.

He said they discussed ways to find a solution for the successful roll out of Phase 4A of the service in Thembalethu.

Naik said he is excited and pleased that they could talk to each other. "We couldn't reach an agreement, but it was a very good debate.

There was very positive feedback. To me it is very important to listen to all sides. The taxi fraternity has certain concerns. At this stage the roll out on the 11th is going ahead," said Naik.

The discussions follow in the wake of the murder of Uncedo chairman Wesley Sikhumbuzu Mini in front of his house on 3 November. Mini was shot numerous times and died on the scene. No arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, Uncedo is planning a protest at the George municipal offices on 7 December. The disgruntled taxi owners are planning to lead a procession of marchers and taxis from Thembalethu to the George municipal offices and are also expecting colleagues from the Eastern Cape to join the protest action in George.

Disgruntled taxi owners demand the reopening of negotiations in order to secure more money for their taxi permits and others want to continue to operate their taxis alongside GO GEORGE.

The George municipality has previously said the reopening of negotiations is impossible as it would be “against the law”.

The taxi owners' previous application to march on Wednesday 23 November was turned down by the municipality.