GO GEORGE: Thembalethu roll out 'shocks' Uncedo

On the construction site of the transport hub: From left are the architect Brian Stokes, George mayor Melvin Naik and municipal manager Trevor Botha. Photo: Michelle Pienaar

GEORGE NEWS & VIDEO - Cornelius Esau, spokesperson for the local taxi industry and taxi association, Uncedo, has expressed shock and astonishment at the GO GEORGE announcement that its bus service will be rolled out in Thembalethu on 11 December.

George mayor Melvin Naik made the official announcement during a media tour of the George Transport Hub this morning, 27 October. The hub is under constructed in the CBD in Cradock Street and will be inaugurated on 10 December.

Esau questioned the wisdom of the imminent roll out saying there are still many issues that need to be addressed.

“They are not keeping their end of the bargain in terms of the negotiations. I am very surprised to receive the news via the media.”

He said GO GEORGE is ignoring an earlier decision by council to halt the roll out until all the problems have been ironed out.

A section of the taxi industry is demanding that negotiations about taxi permit payments be reopened. They want more that the agreed amount per permit. The Thembalethu taxi owners that have signed the deal will have to hand over their permits on the 9th of December, two days before the roll out of the buses in the area.

Phase 4 will be rolled out in two sessions, Thembalethu in December and Conville, Parkdene, Borchards and Lawaaikamp early in 2017.

GO GEORGE manager James Robb told reporters at the media briefing that all role players are aware that the role out will take place in December. “This has already been reported in the media [George Herald 29 September 2016].

Robb said the next meeting with the taxi industry will take place on 4 November.

Mzoxolo Dibela, the spokesperson of the national taxi council, Santaco told the George Herald at the end of September that Uncedo and the local taxi industry backs the roll out in December and that all parties welcome GO GEORGE to the area. Uncedo, although stating that they “have nothing against GO GEORGE”, maintains that they have reached no deal with GO GEORGE and that it is premature to roll out the service in Thembalethu.

In August last year 4 buses were torched when GO GEORGE conducted a recce with one bus to determine practical road considerations on a route in Thembalethu. All hell broke loose and after the violent unrest, a transport tribunal suspended many of the taxi operating licences for varying between 6 and 18 months.

Uncedo wants the suspension of licences to be revoked.

Watch a video below of George Mayor, Melvin Naik, announcing the roll out in Thembalethu:

It seems that the negotiations are going nowhere. An insider told the George Herald that expecting the Thembalethu commuters to wait for the more affordable bus transport service indefinitely, is completely unfair. Therefore the decision was made to go ahead with the roll out in December – a date that has been on the cards for many months.