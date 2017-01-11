Latest Top Story

Ollie dans met sy bruid
GEORGE NUUS - Rugbyspeler Ollie Terblanche, wat twee jaar gelede op 24 Januarie 2015 op die...
Bakkie T-bones taxi
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Two men and three women were taken to the George Hospital by ambulance after...
Protest at George Municipality
GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - About 150 members of the South African Municipal Workers Union...
O gits, dis 'n gat!
GEORGE NUUS - Inwoners het kreatief geraak op Facebook en bietjie "gat gevat" met 'n groot gat wat...
'n Dak vir bejaarde vrou van Blanco
GEORGE NUUSFLITS - 'n Bejaarde vrou (64) van Blanco se beker loop oor nadat sy 'n "nuwe" dak vir...
Annual swim a treat for local woman
GEORGE NEWS - There are things that one takes for granted. Like going to the beach for a swim. But...
Memorial corner is rapidly expanding
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Victoria Bay's look-out point has been gradually undergoing a transformation...
NMMU welcomes first years
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - ‘Anarchy and violence will not be tolerated’The Nelson Mandela...
