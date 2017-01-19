Latest Top Story

Collision at intersection
GEORGE NEWS - A truck and a bakkie collided at the traffic light intersection at Union and Hope...
Protest at George Municipality
GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - About 150 members of the South African Municipal Workers Union...
O gits, dis 'n gat!
GEORGE NUUS - Inwoners het kreatief geraak op Facebook en bietjie "gat gevat" met 'n groot gat wat...
'n Dak vir bejaarde vrou van Blanco
GEORGE NUUSFLITS - 'n Bejaarde vrou (64) van Blanco se beker loop oor nadat sy 'n "nuwe" dak vir...
Annual swim a treat for local woman
GEORGE NEWS - There are things that one takes for granted. Like going to the beach for a swim. But...
Memorial corner is rapidly expanding
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Victoria Bay's look-out point has been gradually undergoing a transformation...
Power outage in George
GEORGE NEWS - The electricity supply will be interrupted on Thursday 2 February from 02:00 to 06:00...
GO GEORGE baat by burgemeestersprojek
GEORGE NUUS - 'n Entoesiastiese span van 30 inligtingsbeamptes (in die omgang bekend as champions)...
