Latest Top Story

George Herald
Disciplinary hearing on the cards for Londt
GEORGE NEWS - DA Regional Head Jaco Londt will have to wait yet a bit longer for party leaders to decide on his political future.  He was granted 60 days special leave from his duties since...
George Herald
Building regulations 'the same for everyone'
GEORGE NEWS - Pacaltsdorp resident Jonathan Edwards is unhappy about a demolishing notice...
George Herald
Upcoming by-elections: The candidates!
GEORGE NEWS - The by-elections for Uniondale (Ward 25) and a ward in Thembalethu (Ward 11)...
George Herald
Ford Kuga fires: Experts to test materials
GEORGE NEWS - The private forensic consultant, Dr David Klatzow, will conduct another...
George Herald
Municipality mum on unsafe building site
GEORGE NEWS - The George Herald has previously reported on a complaint about a lack of...
George Herald
Ford Kuga: Police awaiting expert reports
GEORGE NEWS - The police's investigation into the deadly Kuga fire which killed Reshall...
George Herald
Polisie-hulp ingespan vir stemdag in Uniondale
UNIONDALE NUUS - Ekstra hulp van die polisie sal ingespan word op 31 Januarie en 1...
George Herald
Ollie dans op sy troue
GEORGE NUUS & VIDEO - Terwyl die hemel se sluise buitekant oopmaak asof 'n...
George Herald
Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose eponymous 1970s series helped usher...
George Herald
Ollie dans met sy bruid
GEORGE NUUS - Rugbyspeler Ollie Terblanche, wat twee jaar gelede op 24 Januarie 2015 op die...
George Herald
Bakkie T-bones taxi
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Two men and three women were taken to the George Hospital by ambulance after...
George Herald
Protest at George Municipality
GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - About 150 members of the South African Municipal Workers Union...
George Herald
O gits, dis 'n gat!
GEORGE NUUS - Inwoners het kreatief geraak op Facebook en bietjie "gat gevat" met 'n groot gat wat...
George Herald
'n Dak vir bejaarde vrou van Blanco
GEORGE NUUSFLITS - 'n Bejaarde vrou (64) van Blanco se beker loop oor nadat sy 'n "nuwe" dak vir...
George Herald
Annual swim a treat for local woman
GEORGE NEWS - There are things that one takes for granted. Like going to the beach for a swim. But...
George Herald
Memorial corner is rapidly expanding
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Victoria Bay's look-out point has been gradually undergoing a transformation...
George Herald
NMMU welcomes first years
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - ‘Anarchy and violence will not be tolerated’The Nelson Mandela...
George Herald
NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL
Nzimande: R1.6 billion already paid out for
George Herald
NATIONAL NEWS - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) has already paid out more than a billion...
SABC inquiry resumes, committee hopes to conclude
George Herald
NATIONAL NEWS - Parliament’ s inquiry into the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board resumes its work on Thursday where it will start...
Will SA banks finance a Ford Kuga?
George Herald
SPORT
Announcement expected on Coetzee’s future as
George Herald
NATIONAL NEWS - SA Rugby is expected to make a statement on Thursday regarding Allister Coetzee’s position as head coach of the Springboks following a...
Kwaggas se hamergooiatlete laat rekords spat
George Herald
GEORGE NUUS - Dalk is daar iets in George se drinkwater of miskien eet hulle net baie spinasie, maar die spannetjie hamergooiers wat Maandag by Hoërskool...
Vital victory for Western Hope
George Herald
LIFESTYLE
Antibiotics may be linked to allergies
George Herald
LIFESTYLE NEWS - Taking antibiotics at a very young age could increase the risk of certain allergies later in life, new research suggests.  According to a...
Are girls really better at reading than boys?
George Herald
LIFESTYLE NEWS - Girls are better at reading than boys. At least, that is what international reading studies like PIRLS and PISA show.These reading tests...
Reactive arthritis explained
George Herald
BLOGS
Wanneer jy iemand waarlik vergewe het
George Herald
Toe koning Nebukadnesar vir Sadrag, Mesag en Abednego in die vlammende oond gegooi het, het God hulle daar uitgebring, sonder dat hulle hare verskroei was of...
Golfers find others a handicap
George Herald
The golfing fraternity is elitist. Or so I'm told. Not being a golfer I wouldn't know first-hand. But what I've noted on occasion is the response I get when...
Links, regs…voorwaarts, mars!
George Herald
ENTERTAINMENT
Classical guitar workshop this Friday
George Herald
GEORGE NEWS - A classical guitar workshop presented by C­harl Lamprecht, the famous classical guitar player and renowned Pro Arte lecturer, will take place...
Veelsydige Vandiet nou 'n Georgiet
George Herald
GEORGE NUUS - Vandiet Marx, 'n opwindende sangeres, liedjieskrywer en aktrise het haar intrek in George geneem.  Sy tree reeds sedert 2014 professioneel by...
Sy het Europa deurkruis, maar oos, wes, tuis bes
