Translate to: 

Latest Top Story

George Herald
Happy new year!
Happy new year to you and your loved ones!May 2017 be a prosperous and blessed year filled with happiness, love and success.We wish you all the best for the year ahead.
Top Stories
Most Read Stories
George Herald
133 Distinctions for Glenwood House
GEORGE NEWS - The 47 Glenwood House School matrics achieved a 100% pass rate in the 2016...
George Herald
Don't drink and drive
WESTERN CAPE NEWS - As new year celebrations approach, the provincial Department of...
George Herald
Fires and fire hazards: Be vigilant
GEORGE  NEWS - George Municipality Fire Services is currently providing assistance...
George Herald
Beendere in kloof gevind
GEORGE NUUS - Menslike beëndere is vroeër vandeesweek in die kloof tussen...
George Herald
16 Blue Flag beaches in Eden
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The Eden district is home to 16 Blue Flag beaches and offers plenty...
George Herald
Pa verdrink terwyl hy sy kind probeer red
TUINROETE NUUS - ‘n Vakansieganger (41) van Krugersdorp, het omstreeks 11:45...
George Herald
Nagwedlope lok 450 atlete
GEORGE NUUS - Die Elroy Gelant-nagwedlope het gisteraand (Woensdag 28 Desember) in...
George Herald
Update: 37 homes burnt down
GEORGE NEWS - The police in Thembalethu have opened a case of arson following a fire in...
More Top Stories >
George Herald
Beendere in kloof gevind
GEORGE NUUS - Menslike beëndere is vroeër vandeesweek in die kloof tussen Pacaltsdorp en...
George Herald
39 homes burnt down
GEORGE NEWS - 39 informal dwellings burnt down in Thembalethu in the early hours of this morning....
George Herald
133 Distinctions for Glenwood House
GEORGE NEWS - The 47 Glenwood House School matrics achieved a 100% pass rate in the 2016...
George Herald
Skieter kry R10 000 borg
GEORGE NUUS - Borgtog van R10 000 is vanoggend (28 Desember) aan Eswill Biel (40) van Parkdene in...
George Herald
Fire in Blanco
GEORGE NEWS & VIDEO - A fire is currently burning about 100m from a row of houses in Golden...
George Herald
Power outages throughout George
GEORGE NEWS - Several neighbourhoods in George were left in the dark last night (Monday 26...
George Herald
Update: 37 homes burnt down
GEORGE NEWS - The police in Thembalethu have opened a case of arson following a fire in which one...
George Herald
Nagwedlope lok 450 atlete
GEORGE NUUS - Die Elroy Gelant-nagwedlope het gisteraand (Woensdag 28 Desember) in ‘n...
* Calculated on a weekly basis
National & International News
George Herald
NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL
Man busted for Mandrax worth R3.75 million
George Herald
NATIONAL NEWS - A 45-year-old man was arrested on the N9 between Uniondale and Herold yesterday (25 December) after police found Mandrax tablets worth R3.75...
Pop superstar George Michael dies at 53
George Herald
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Singer George Michael has died at his home at the age of 53.The star, who launched his career with Wham! in the 1980s and had huge success...
Tips to overcome digital banking fraud
More National & International News >
Sport News
George Herald
SPORT
Eden sport legends crowned
George Herald
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Toy Ungerer, the sensational masters athlete of the Eden district who recently established a new world sprint record and improved on it...
Grabadoo fun for the whole family
George Herald
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The 14th Great Brak Grabadoo is set to bring families spending time in the Garden Route heaps of active fun.  Participants can expect...
'Nagwedlope kan verenig
More Sport News >
Latest Galleries
Lifestyle News
George Herald
LIFESTYLE
Sunburn relief
George Herald
LIFESTYLE NEWS - Most sunburns, while painful, are not life threatening, and treatment is primarily symptomatic.  Once indoors, these dermatologists' tips...
Avoid the festive season spending rush
George Herald
LIFESTYLE NEWS - Staying on the straight and narrow with finances during festive season is not easy, but it can be done.  During the festive season, most...
Study: E-cigarettes are bad for teeth and gums
More Lifestyle >
Latest Blogs
George Herald
BLOGS
Cheers dah-ling!
George Herald
Making the last laborious climb to the summit of the year-end to get a look at 2017, being a glimmer on the horizon, some can't wait to wipe the sweat off...
Hoe om depressie te oorkom (2)
George Herald
Die Bybel sê: 'Elia het baie bang geword en gevlug. Hy het na Berseba, 'n dorp in Juda, gegaan en sy dienaar daar agtergelaat. Hy het die woestyn 'n...
Die mite van Kersfees
More Blogs >
Arts & Entertainment News
George Herald
ENTERTAINMENT
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2017 inductees
George Herald
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will induct Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Journey, Yes, Electric Light Orchestra, Joan Baez, and Nile Rodgers in...
"All I want for Christmas is you"
George Herald
GEORGE NEWS - Sugar and Spice Daycare Centre again had a busy and very successful year, which included a fun-filled family day and their popular Christmas...
Benjamin Dube a star attraction
More Entertainment News >
Emergency

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you making any New Year's Resolutions?
Yes
George Herald 28%
No
George Herald 72%
Men
Women
Search
KaveR
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 47.
Adam333
I'm a 44 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 29 and 37.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up