Latest Top Story

Menslike beendere tussen rotse gevind
GEORGE NUUSFLITS - ‘n Menslike skelet is Sondagmiddag (15 Januarie) tussen die rotse aan die...
Ollie dans met sy bruid
GEORGE NUUS - Rugbyspeler Ollie Terblanche, wat twee jaar gelede op 24 Januarie 2015 op die...
Smouse op strande nou onwettig
GEORGE NUUS - Die kontrakte van smouse by al die strande - Lientjiesklip, Heroldsbaai en...
Bakkie T-bones taxi
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Two men and three women were taken to the George Hospital by ambulance after...
Rylopers kaap motoris
GEORGE NUUS - 'n Plaaslike motoris is Saterdagmiddag (14 Januarie) in Davidsonweg gekaap nadat hy...
Drinking age could change to 21
GEORGE NEWS - The Western Cape Liquor Authority will be hosting a public participation workshop at...
Important notice: Power outage
GEORGE NEWS - The electricity supply will be interrupted on Thursday 2 February from 02:00 to 06:00...
Ford Kuga Fires: 'This is not a proper recall'
GEORGE NEWS - The Jimmy family’s battle for justice after the horrific death of their brother,...
* Calculated on a weekly basis