Translate to: 

Latest Top Story

George Herald
NMMU welcomes first years
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - ‘Anarchy and violence will not be tolerated’The Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU) Vice Chancellor, Prof Derrick Swartz has ruled out all possibilities of...
Top Stories
Most Read Stories
George Herald
This week's top 5 George Herald stories
GEORGE NEWS - This week’s top 5 George Herald stories: • Vragmotor slaan...
George Herald
A water-wise garden can be colourful
GEORGE NEWS - A water-wise garden requires low maintenance and is well worth considering,...
George Herald
Roulette Masters tournament
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The highly anticipated Roulette Masters Tournament kicked-off at...
George Herald
Bakkie T-bones taxi
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Two men and three women were taken to the George Hospital by...
George Herald
Hessequa fires: Finally under control
HESSEQUA NEWS - The devastating vegetation fire that has been raging in this area since...
George Herald
Parties prepare for by-elections
GEORGE NEWS - Following the death of the DA councillor Luxamile Xesi, Ward 11...
George Herald
George Music Society launches website
GEORGE NEWS - Music and culture lovers can now make online bookings for shows and concerts...
George Herald
Boy loses fingers to refuse truck
WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW  GEORGE NEWS - The George Municipality has urged parents...
More Top Stories >
George Herald
Menslike beendere tussen rotse gevind
GEORGE NUUSFLITS - ‘n Menslike skelet is Sondagmiddag (15 Januarie) tussen die rotse aan die...
George Herald
Ollie dans met sy bruid
GEORGE NUUS - Rugbyspeler Ollie Terblanche, wat twee jaar gelede op 24 Januarie 2015 op die...
George Herald
Smouse op strande nou onwettig
GEORGE NUUS - Die kontrakte van smouse by al die strande - Lientjiesklip, Heroldsbaai en...
George Herald
Bakkie T-bones taxi
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Two men and three women were taken to the George Hospital by ambulance after...
George Herald
Rylopers kaap motoris
GEORGE NUUS - 'n Plaaslike motoris is Saterdagmiddag (14 Januarie) in Davidsonweg gekaap nadat hy...
George Herald
Drinking age could change to 21
GEORGE NEWS - The Western Cape Liquor Authority will be hosting a public participation workshop at...
George Herald
Important notice: Power outage
GEORGE NEWS - The electricity supply will be interrupted on Thursday 2 February from 02:00 to 06:00...
George Herald
Ford Kuga Fires: 'This is not a proper recall'
GEORGE NEWS - The Jimmy family’s battle for justice after the horrific death of their brother,...
* Calculated on a weekly basis
National & International News
George Herald
NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL
Man killed by crocodile in Australia
George Herald
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - A man has been killed by a crocodile at a river crossing in Australia's Northern Territory.The man, 47, was wading across Cahill's Crossing...
Peer review for pastors sought
George Herald
NATIONAL NEWS - The commission responsible for religious and cultural groups wants a peer review mechanism to clamp down on attention seeking prophets.It feels...
Speedster loses day’s work after being nailed
More National & International News >
Sport News
George Herald
SPORT
Garcia keeps Pace promise to share Masters lead
George Herald
NATIONAL NEWS - A fine three-under-par 69 saw Nicole Garcia move into a four-way tie for the lead with compatriot Ashleigh Buhai, South Korea’s Carrie...
Australian Open 2017: Kerber cruises into last 16
George Herald
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Defending champion Angelique Kerber gave a much-improved performance as she beat Czech Kristyna Pliskova for the loss of just four games to...
British sprinters injured in accident
More Sport News >
Latest Galleries
Lifestyle News
George Herald
LIFESTYLE
Happy moms raise clever kids
George Herald
LIFESTYLE NEWS - A new study in Lancet Global Health offers a recipe for parents who want to raise smart kids ... and it turns out that moms’ health,...
5 Budget friendly foods
George Herald
LIFESTYLE NEWS - We’ve all felt inspired watching celebrity master chefs preparing mouth-watering dishes on our favourite cooking TV show, but costly...
Why we need to stop focusing on children’s weight
More Lifestyle >
Latest Blogs
George Herald
BLOGS
An unexpected announcement
George Herald
Kodak made what was probably the most popular (and unexpected) photography announcemen - the company is bringing back the beloved Ektachrome film stock....
One-pot pasta
George Herald
A delicious pasta to serve your family and friends. Recipe and video below.   Serves 4.   INGREDIENTS 3 tablespoons olive oil 750 grams...
'Never assume, Bokkie'
More Blogs >
Arts & Entertainment News
George Herald
ENTERTAINMENT
Super Mario Run Android version launched in March
George Herald
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Japan's Nintendo said it will release an Android version of its Super Mario mobile game in March following the launch of Super Mario Run...
Dancers excel at champs
George Herald
GEORGE NEWS - York High dancers excelled during the December break at the 2016 SADTA All South African Open Dance Championships in Cape Town.  Alice Visser...
Paramount Pictures in $1 billion deal with China
More Entertainment News >
Emergency

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...
Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed
When Callum Lynch explores the memories of his ancestor Aguilar and gains...
Jou Romeo
Jou Romeo
Wanneer die begroting vir Romeo & Juliet gesny word vir opgraderings...
Passengers
Passengers
A spacecraft traveling to a distant colony planet and transporting...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think the recent fires raging across the Western Cape is a result of arson?
Yes
George Herald 96%
No
George Herald 4%
Men
Women
Search
ManvanPretoria
I'm a 51 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
WonderNog
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 52.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up