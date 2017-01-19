Latest Top Story

Translate to: 

Help animals in need without donating money
GEORGE NEWS - Many of us would love to help animals at the local SPCA, but it can be hard if you are short of time or money. We are all so busy and on a budget after Christmas! Luckily there are many...
Vegetable gardens: Beware of nematodes
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - Dr Jacques van Zyl of the Institute of Plant Sciences, Western Cape...
Beware of rumours about Sassa grants
GEORGE NEWS - The Minister of Social Development, Bathabile Dlamini, set up a task team...
Update: 'NMMU 8' court case
GEORGE NEWS - The number of accused NMMU students who took part in the fees must fall...
Wildfires: What does the future hold?
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The 50 plus wildfires fought in January 2017 and December 2016, by...
Burst water pipe in Wilderness
WILDERNESS NEWS - A water supply pipe has burst in Wilderness. Consequently, the...
This week's top 5 George Herald stories
GEORGE NEWS - This week’s top 5 George Herald stories: • Ollie dans...
Collision at intersection
GEORGE NEWS - A truck and a bakkie collided at the traffic light intersection at Union...
Heavy rainfall warning
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - WeatherSA has issued a warning of possible heavy rain as well as...
Protest at George Municipality
GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - About 150 members of the South African Municipal Workers Union...
O gits, dis 'n gat!
GEORGE NUUS - Inwoners het kreatief geraak op Facebook en bietjie "gat gevat" met 'n groot gat wat...
'n Dak vir bejaarde vrou van Blanco
GEORGE NUUSFLITS - 'n Bejaarde vrou (64) van Blanco se beker loop oor nadat sy 'n "nuwe" dak vir...
Annual swim a treat for local woman
GEORGE NEWS - There are things that one takes for granted. Like going to the beach for a swim. But...
Memorial corner is rapidly expanding
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Victoria Bay's look-out point has been gradually undergoing a transformation...
Power outage in George
GEORGE NEWS - The electricity supply will be interrupted on Thursday 2 February from 02:00 to 06:00...
George Herald
GO GEORGE baat by burgemeestersprojek
GEORGE NUUS - 'n Entoesiastiese span van 30 inligtingsbeamptes (in die omgang bekend as champions)...
Death threats made against family of SA fugitive
NATIONAL NEWS - The mother of South African international fugitive Abel Bonito Caldeira has gone into hiding after receiving death threats.Albertina...
How Donald Trump changed the presidency in 7 days
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Forget the first 100 days. It's only been a week and Donald Trump is reinventing the presidency.Amid a torrent of action, disruption and...
Committee probing SABC board adopts draft report
Woods takes positives from wayward return
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Tiger Woods insisted he could take positives from a frustrating return at the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday after carding the worst...
Federer fights off Wawrinka to reach Australian
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a...
Ecclestone selling shares in F1
Reactive arthritis explained
LIFESTYLE NEWS - Reactive arthritis is a type of arthritis that is triggered by an infection in the body. Typically, a sexually transmitted infection (STI) or...
Antibiotics may be linked to allergies
LIFESTYLE NEWS - Taking antibiotics at a very young age could increase the risk of certain allergies later in life, new research suggests.  According to a...
Happy tummies for the whole family
Wanneer jy iemand waarlik vergewe het
Toe koning Nebukadnesar vir Sadrag, Mesag en Abednego in die vlammende oond gegooi het, het God hulle daar uitgebring, sonder dat hulle hare verskroei was of...
Golfers find others a handicap
The golfing fraternity is elitist. Or so I'm told. Not being a golfer I wouldn't know first-hand. But what I've noted on occasion is the response I get when...
Links, regs…voorwaarts, mars!
Sy het Europa deurkruis, maar oos, wes, tuis bes
GEORGE NUUS - Om vir 16 jaar in Engeland, Wallis en Skotland te werk en woon was vir Marti Geldenhuys wonderlik.  As mens dink dat dit al moeiliker raak...
Classical guitar workshop this Friday
GEORGE NEWS - A classical guitar workshop presented by C­harl Lamprecht, the famous classical guitar player and renowned Pro Arte lecturer, will take place...
James Corden not hosting Grammys for laughs
