Latest Top Story

George Herald
A beacon of hope for street children
GEORGE NEWS - The number of children left to fend for themselves on the streets of George has diminished to almost zero thanks to the dedicated work of Kidstop, a ministry of Youth for Christ. It was...
George Herald
Stormers gaan Arende toets
SUID-KAAP NUUS - Trekpleisters soos die oud-Bokke Schalk Burger en Duané Vermeulen...
George Herald
Speurder later die maand weer in hof
GEORGE NUUS - Alrico Beukes, 'n polisiesersant verbonde aan die George-speurtak, sal op...
George Herald
By-elections start in Thembalethu
GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEOS - An electrifying buzz is in the air at Ward 11 in...
George Herald
Update: 2 Killed in PetroSA accident
NATIONAL NEWS - PetroSA Acting Group CEO Kholly Zono said in a media statement this...
George Herald
Bakkie hits GO GEORGE bus
GEORGE NEWS - The bakkie of a security company hit the back of a GO GEORGE bus at the...
George Herald
Patricia De Lille in George
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Patricia de Lille, who has resigned as the leader of the Democratic...
George Herald
Tragedy at PetroSA
NATIONAL NEWS - Two people died in an accident at PetroSA in Mossel Bay, yesterday 31...
George Herald
Charges dropped against superintendent
GEORGE NEWS - A pump station superintendent at George Municipality has reason to start the...
George Herald
9477 Siekteverlofdae in een jaar
GEORGE NUUSFLITS - Amptenare van George-munisipaliteit is vandeesweek ligvoet om sommer vir 'n...
George Herald
Motorfiets beland onder vragmotor
SUID-KAAP NUUS - 'n Jong vroulike motorfietsryer is vanmiddag met ernstige beserings met die...
George Herald
New Mediclinic: Decision expected soon
GEORGE NEWS - The development application of Mediclinic George for its new state-of-the-art hospital...
George Herald
Update: Cyberfraud costs local millions
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - George businesswoman Monica Kruger has to date spent an astronomical amount on...
George Herald
Polisieman met handbyl bestorm
GEORGE NUUSFLITS - ‘n Polisieman van Conville het Saterdagaand (28 Januarie) ‘n man van...
George Herald
Collision at intersection
GEORGE NEWS - A truck and a bakkie collided at the traffic light intersection at Union and Hope...
George Herald
"No Ford Kugas allowed"
GEORGE NEWS - The contentious "No Ford Kuga cars" sign on the gate of a luxury complex in...
George Herald
George Herald
27 Firms express interest in Eskom nuclear
George Herald
NATIONAL NEWS - At least 27 companies have notified Eskom of their interest in participating in the first stage of the nuclear new build programme.The project...
"SA poultry industry in crisis"
George Herald
NATIONAL NEWS - The Trade and Industry Department (DTI) says the local poultry industry is in a crisis and that a range of policy interventions are needed.DTI...
3 Mitchells Plain learners in hospital after stabbing incident
George Herald
The Youngest Moniz steps into the Limelight
George Herald
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Seth Moniz is the youngest of the famous Moniz surfing clan. His father, Tony, was one of the most respected Hawaiian pros and big wave...
Life goes on for 'disappointed' Bolt after losing
George Herald
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Sprinting great Usain Bolt is refusing to dwell on the disappointment of losing his Beijing Olympics 4x100 metres gold medal after his...
Russia lose medals over doping
George Herald
Combodia's 'perfect pepper'
George Herald
LIFESTYLE NEWS - A nearby sea, flanking mountains, a quartz-rich soil: It’s the perfect spot on earth, devotees say, to yield a product they describe in...
Why the type of sugar we eat counts
George Herald
LIFESTYLE NEWS - The type of sugar we eat countsResearch has found that the type of sugar we eat - and not just the calorie count - may determine our risk for...
Study shows that Alzheimer’s disease could begin in womb
George Herald
World Photo Day
George Herald
World Photo Day is an international photography event on August 19th that celebrates the passion for photography in our communities. In a world where...
Verbruikers het wel 'n stem
George Herald
Die afgelope week het ek eerstehands uiters swak diens op Riversdal ervaar.  Buiten dat dit mens se bloed laat kook, is daar tog wetgewing wat die...
Ek onthou jou
George Herald
Loads of fun at Dias Festival
George Herald
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - The laser show that is replacing the annual fireworks display will probably be one of the main attractions at the sixth consecutive Dias...
Steve Hofmeyr Saterdag in George
George Herald
GEORGE NUUS - Steve Hofmeyr is Saterdag 4 Februarie te sien by die George-burgersentrum in Yorkstraat.  Die deure open om 18:00 en die vertoning en...
BET celebrates black history month with Madiba miniseries
