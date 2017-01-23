Latest Top Story

Translate to: 

This week's top 5 George Herald stories
GEORGE NEWS - This week’s top 5 George Herald stories: • Update: Cyberfraud costs local millions • Motorfiets beland onder vragmotor• 9477 Siekteverlofdae in een...
Soldier shoots attacker outside Louvre
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - A French soldier guarding the Louvre in Paris has shot a man who...
2 Miss SA finalists from Garden Route
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - The Top 12 finalists who are competing for the title of Miss South...
Bus overturns in Knysna
NATIONAL NEWS - Four children were injured when a bus overturned in Diepwalle, Knysna...
Measles outbreak in Stellenbosch
NATIONAL NEWS - An outbreak of measles has been confirmed in Stellenbosch.  The...
Ma in hof vir moord op seun
GEORGE NUUS - Sabina Biggs (44) en haar saamleefman, Daniel Matroos, verskyn op 2 Maart...
Wildfires: what does the future hold?
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The 50 plus wildfires fought in January 2017 and December 2016, by...
Lower airport taxes bring relief
NATIONAL NEWS - The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) will be compelled to reduce its...
Knie vergruis na gru-botsing
SUID-KAAP NUUS - Dokters doen alles in hulle vermoë om die vergruisde linkerknie van...
9477 Siekteverlofdae in een jaar
GEORGE NUUSFLITS - Amptenare van George-munisipaliteit is vandeesweek ligvoet om sommer vir 'n...
New Mediclinic: Decision expected soon
GEORGE NEWS - The development application of Mediclinic George for its new state-of-the-art hospital...
Motorfiets beland onder vragmotor
SUID-KAAP NUUS - 'n Jong vroulike motorfietsryer is vanmiddag met ernstige beserings met die...
Update: Cyberfraud costs local millions
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - George businesswoman Monica Kruger has to date spent an astronomical amount on...
Walkways along N2 'of no use'
GEORGE NEWS - The walkways along the N2 between Pacaltsdorp and the Garden Route Mall are being...
Polisieman met handbyl bestorm
GEORGE NUUSFLITS - ‘n Polisieman van Conville het Saterdagaand (28 Januarie) ‘n man van...
Kat uit krat gered
GEORGE NUUS - Toe die Roos-gesin van George Sondag 29 Januarie in die Outeniquapas stop om iets te...
"No Ford Kugas allowed"
GEORGE NEWS - The contentious "No Ford Kuga cars" sign on the gate of a luxury complex in...
UN Ambassador hits Russia hard on Ukraine
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The US ambassador to the United Nations offered a strong condemnation of Russia in her first appearance at the UN Security Council on...
US warns Northern Korea against nuclear attack
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The US Defence Secretary James Mattis has said any use of nuclear weapons by North Korea would be met with an "effective and overwhelming"...
Boy (9) saves paramedic’s life
Kuchar leads by one at Scottsdale
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure...
Argentina start Davis defence without Del Potro
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Argentina launch their campaign to defend the Davis Cup title on Friday without their star Juan Martin Del Potro when they host Italy in...
Bolt in hurry to bring T20 success to track
Pack a punch against childhood depression
LIFESTYLE NEWS - Studies show that adults who are physically active have a lower risk of developing depression. Now a new study proves that children receive the...
Breast cancer: Breast conservation vs mastectomy
LIFESTYLE NEWS - Breast conserving therapy (BCT), which combines breast conserving surgery with radiation therapy, is superior to mastectomy in certain types of...
Travelling with pets
Na Mars … wat dan?
"The Mars Society is the world's largest and most influential space advocacy organisation dedicated to the human exploration and settlement of the planet Mars...
Let’s pound e-books to pulp
The book worm is also known as a book or paper louse that feeds on microscopic moulds and other organic matter found in neglected places like cool, damp, dark...
Where is the love anyway?
Beyonce and Jay Z expecting twins
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Beyonce is pregnant – and this time, she’s expecting twins with her husband, rap mogul Jay Z.The pop superstar – who...
A gentle opening to the concert year
GEORGE NEWS - The George Music Society opened their concert year with the guitar ensemble of Herman Bergman and friends on Saturday evening.  The friends...
Tickets still available for Off The Grid Music Festival
