Translate to: 

GO GEORGE: CBD transport hub open in December

GO GEORGE: CBD transport hub open in December
The transport hub during construction. Photo: Michelle Pienaar.
GEORGE NEWS - Members of the media were taken on a walkabout around the George Transport Hub construction site in the CBD this morning, 27 October.
 
Costing R15 million, the new under-cover centre in Cradock Street just behind Woolworts, will comprise six bus stops and loading areas, two entrances, high-security ticket booths, toilets, an information centre, comfortable seating (231 seats), hand railings to separate queueing passengers from buses, bicycle racks and shade trees.
 
An important design principle is the universal accessibility for people with special needs, like tap rails for people with limited vision.
 
Energy saving is brought about by using natural light and ventilation, and low water usage toilets score points on the green side. The galvanised steel structure and finishes do not require paint and contribute to the low maintenance required by the building.
 
Naik promised a celebration on 10 December when the George Transport Hub will be inaugurated. “Urban renewal and regeneration of the CBD is an important cornerstone of the strategic business development plan for George – and GO GEORGE and the Transport Hub forms an integral part of this revitalisation drive. In the meantime, we thank passengers for their patience and cooperation during the construction period,” he said.
 
The CBD rerouting of the three main Pacaltsdorp routes, will be implemented on Sunday, 6 November.
 
This rerouting will spread stops and passengers over a wider area of the CBD thereby picking them up or delivering them closer to their places of work and schools.
 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
13:47 (GMT+2), Thu, 27 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...
Hands of Stone
Hands of Stone
The boxing world will never forget master in-fighter, Roberto "Hands of...
Trolls
Trolls
Princess Poppy and Branch live in a colourful, wondrous world where...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever driven under the influence of alcohol?
Yes
George Herald 56%
No, never
George Herald 6%
I don't drink alcohol
George Herald 12%
Yes, but never again
George Herald 25%
Men
Women
Search
tadpolefarm
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 50 and 58.
Wilderness112
I'm a 44 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up