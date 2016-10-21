GO GEORGE: CBD transport hub open in December

The transport hub during construction. Photo: Michelle Pienaar.

GEORGE NEWS - Members of the media were taken on a walkabout around the George Transport Hub construction site in the CBD this morning, 27 October.

Costing R15 million, the new under-cover centre in Cradock Street just behind Woolworts, will comprise six bus stops and loading areas, two entrances, high-security ticket booths, toilets, an information centre, comfortable seating (231 seats), hand railings to separate queueing passengers from buses, bicycle racks and shade trees.

An important design principle is the universal accessibility for people with special needs, like tap rails for people with limited vision.

Energy saving is brought about by using natural light and ventilation, and low water usage toilets score points on the green side. The galvanised steel structure and finishes do not require paint and contribute to the low maintenance required by the building.

Naik promised a celebration on 10 December when the George Transport Hub will be inaugurated. “Urban renewal and regeneration of the CBD is an important cornerstone of the strategic business development plan for George – and GO GEORGE and the Transport Hub forms an integral part of this revitalisation drive. In the meantime, we thank passengers for their patience and cooperation during the construction period,” he said.

The CBD rerouting of the three main Pacaltsdorp routes, will be implemented on Sunday, 6 November.

This rerouting will spread stops and passengers over a wider area of the CBD thereby picking them up or delivering them closer to their places of work and schools.

