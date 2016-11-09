Anti-Go GEORGE protest postponed

A GO GEORGE bus.

GEORGE NEWS - The anti-Go GEORGE protest march planned by disgruntled taxi owners and drivers for tomorrow, Wednesday 23 November has been postponed to 7 December, Cornelius Esau of local taxi association Uncedo said this afternoon.

“On Sunday we decided to postpone the march as Uncedo branches from the Eastern Cape and elsewhere would like to come and support us. We informed law enforcement at the George municipality of our decision yesterday (Monday 21 November) and then also submitted a request to march on 7 December,” said Esau.

Uncedo has vowed to stage a series of protests until their demands to compete with the buses on all the routes in George are met. Alternatively they want the negotiation process re-opened in order to secure more money for their taxi operating permits.

The taxi association last week again called on government to stop "undermining the taxi industry and to honour the current mediation process" before the introduction of GO GEORGE in Thembalethu.

The GO GEORGE bus service is set to be rolled out in Thembalethu on Sunday 11 December.

