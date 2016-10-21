Taxis want to compete with GO GEORGE

The deputy chairperson of Uncedo Zakes Mchitwa (left), says their taxis put food on the table and educate their children. "No one will take away our bread and butter. The taxi industry belongs to us." Photo: Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS - The Uncedo George taxi association is planning to embark on protest action on Wednesday 16 November as well as Wednesday 7 December following the announcement that GO GEORGE buses will be rolled out in Thembalethu on Sunday 11 December.

George Mayor Melvin Naik made the announcement during a media briefing at the construction site of the new George Transport Hub in Cradock Street on Thursday 27 October. He said the roll out of phase 4 will start in Thembalethu and will be followed by the roll out of the buses in Conville, Borcherds, Lawaaikamp and Parkdene early in 2017.

A five man delegation of Uncedo visited the George Herald newsroom on Tuesday to air their grievances regarding the imminent roll out of phase four. Cornelius Esau, the spokesperson of the delegation, said should the GO GEORGE operating company, George Link and the George municipality continue the roll out on 11 December, Uncedo will take the matter to court.

"We are shocked at the announcement. We were made to believe that the ongoing mediation process with the municipality was being conducted in good faith. The minutes of our first meeting reflect that municipal manager Trevor Botha, committed the municipality to the process. All we want is to be allowed to continue our taxi service alongside GO GEORGE.” He said their lawyers have put George municipality on terms with a view to take the matter to court.

Trevor Botha declined to comment. "Any matters raised should preferably be submitted for consideration to those involved in the mediation process,” he said. Regarding the planned protest action, Botha said the municipality has not received any applications from Uncedo to march.

Asked if renewed violence could be expected when GO GEORGE buses enter Thembalethu next month, Mzwandile Nelani, one of the five man delegation that met with the George Herald, said Uncedo is not a violent organization.

"We want to solve our differences at the mediation table and, once again, I put on record that we are not against GO GEORGE. We only demand the right to compete with the buses on all the routes in George.”

Esau said that George Link is a private company and that the local taxi drivers are also private businessmen who should be allowed to compete with GO GEORGE as South Africa is a free market society.

Uncedo once again refuted the claim made by Mzoxolo Dibela, general secretary of the South African national taxi council (Santaco) on Thursday 29 September when he said there was a deal between Uncedo, the Western Cape provincial government and the George municipality. Esau also said they only heard of the decision to roll out the buses in Thembalethu when the George Herald contacted him for comment. "We were never notified. This is a unilateral decision."

Esau said if any Uncedo taxi owners have bought into GO GEORGE, it could only have been in their private capacity. "Uncedo has no deal with GO GEORGE."

George Herald received confirmation from the Western Cape directorate of transport operations at the department of transport and public works, that 32 taxi owners, who are Uncedo members, have bought into George Link by agreeing to surrender their permits.

Fifty-eight Uncedo members opted for the buy out option where they receive R350 000 for their primary permit, R250 000 for the second and R150 000 for the third. Forty-five Uncedo members, who have more than one permit, bought in and took the money for their other permit/s.

In response to a question about taxi operators' right to compete with GO GEORGE, the directorate responded as follows: "Every operator was given a choice as to whether they wanted to participate or not. All signed participatory forms to indicate their choice and all were given compensation agreements. Only one operator chose not to participate. That operator is free to operate in parallel where he has a valid operating licence. The industry is regulated by national legislation, and operators must have operating licences which are designed to prevent destructive competition and facility overcrowding."

The George Herald could not establish whether the operator who opted to keep his/her permit, is an Uncedo member.

However, the taxi operators fear that their licenses will not be renewed by the department.

Esau labelled the announcement that taxi permits should be surrendered by 9 December as "nonsensical". He said the George municipality is well aware that 26 Uncedo members are appealing the ruling of the Western Cape provincial regulatory entity (PRE) tribunal that saw their licenses suspended for periods ranging from 6 to 18 months. "We have instructed our lawyer to take the matter to court if need be.”

The tribunal follows the violent protest action that took place in George on 19 August 2015, when roads were barricaded, road infrastructure damaged and GO GEORGE buses set alight. Forty operating licences were cited as part of the inquiry. One licence was cancelled by the PRE, a total of 18 operating licences were suspended for 6 months, a further 18 for 12 months and one operating licence for an 18-month period.

The next mediation session is taking place tomorrow, Friday 4 November in George. The director of land transport contracts of the Western Cape government, Ricardo Collins will also be present. The mediator is advocate Mduduzi Madonsela - no relation of Thuli.

George mayor, Melvin Naik (right) announced last week Thursday that the GO GEORGE bus service will be rolled out on Sunday 11 December. With him at the George Transpor Hub in the CBD is municiapal manager, Trevor Botha. Photo: Michelle Pienaar.

Taxi operator QM Njili was part of the Uncedo delegation who insisted that taxis be allowed to operate parallel to GO GEORGE.

The deputy chairperson of Uncedo Zakes Mchitwa (left), says their taxis put food on the table and educate their children. "No one will take away our bread and butter. The taxi industry belongs to us." Photo: Myron Rabinowitz

ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ & ILSE SCHOONRAAD, GEORGE HERALD

