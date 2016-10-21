GO GEORGE: Thembalethu gets buses in December

George mayor Melvin Naik has just announced that Go George will be rolled out in Thembalethu on 11 December.

He announced this at the George Transport Hub in the CBD.

Areas of phase 4 have been split in two. Thembalethu is Phase 4a and Conville, Parkdene, Borchards and Lawaaikamp is phase 4b and will get buses early in 2017.

Brian Stokes of Brink Stokes Mkhizearchitects takes the mayor and media in the new transport hub that is under construction and that will be inaugurated on 10 December.

ARTICLE AND PHOTOS: ILSE SCHOONRAAD, GEORGE HERALD EDITOR

