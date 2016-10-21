GO GEORGE: 'Uncedo did make a deal'

During a tour of the Busmark plant in Randfontein, Johannesburg in August 2014 undertaken jointly by George municipal officials, councillors and representatives of the George taxi industry and George Link (GO GEORGE operating company) are standing in front of one of the buses from left in the front row: Duggie Cloete (Industry Advisor), Piet Jumats (Chair: GHV), Mrs Fortuin, Lionel Daniels (George Civil Engineering Services), Safiyyah Aboo (Government Advisor), Dr Jonathan Bloom (Industry Advisor), Lionel Fortuin (Chair: GTOF); Second Row: John Heathcote (Director: George Link), Alivia George (Director: George Link), Portfolio Councillor Melvin Naik (Civil Engineering Services), Louis Muller (Director: George Link); Back Row: Zanemvula Ngcatu (Chair: UNCEDO), Alderman Charles Standers (Executive Mayor of George), Zonwabisile Dingiswayo (Industry Advisor), Simphiwe Phelekwa (Director: George Link), James Robb (GIPTN Unit) and Abrie Van Den Bergh (Industry Advisor).

GEORGE NEWS - Claims by a 5-man delegation of local taxi association Uncedo, that no formal agreement has been reached between Uncedo and the GO GEORGE negotiators, have been refuted by the George municipality.

The municipality provided Idinga with documentation showing that a written agreement was reached between all the role players in June 2013.

The Uncedo delegation - spokesperson Cornelius Esau, Uncedo deputy chairperson Zakes Mchitwa, Mzwandile Nelani, QM Njili and Mzoxolo Dibela - this week Tuesday issued a press release saying they will not hand in their permits until such time as all outstanding matters have been resolved through the mediation process. This follows after it was announced that the GO GEORGE buses will be rolled out in Thembalethu on 10 December.

The document provided shows that CGLU Transport Services Investment Holdings, Uncedo Services Taxi Association, George Taxi Owners Front Association, George Huurmotorvereniging and Louis Transport, the only bus service, all signed the compensation agreement to allow GO GEORGE buses to operate in the city.

Elected representatives of the local minibus taxi industry took part in negotiations which started in 2007. The chairman who signed on behalf of Uncedo on 26 June 2013, was Zanemvula Ngcatu.

The mediation process resumes today, 4 November.

George municipality spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose, said in a statement sent to Idinga, that current mediation procedures were started by the national department of transport last year. "[The mediation process was started] to investigate the claims of a small disgruntled group that instigated some marches," she said.

"There is a difference between mediation and negotiation and it is important to note that the mediator can only work within the parameters of national legislation. A re-negotiation is not permissible in terms of national legislation and it is within this context that we are currently engaged with the taxi task team that has been established by Mr Esau and members from Uncedo."

She said GO GEORGE is a partnership between the George Municipality, the Western Cape provincial government, the National Department of Transport and the local bus and minibus taxi operators from the George area.

According to Edwards-Klose more than half of the operators chose to buy in and be part of the vehicle operator company (VOC), George Link Pty Ltd. One operator chose to compete with the bus services. The remaining operators chose the buy-out option.

• BUY-IN means Government will compensate the operator for the relinquished license(s). The operator will become a shareholder and possibly an employee in the new transport company.

• BUY-OUT means Government will compensate the operator for the relinquished license(s). The operator will not become a shareholder but may still be employed in the new transport company.

• COMPETE means the operator does not buy in or out, and continues his taxi service until his operating licence(s) expires.

Only operators with a valid affected operating license(s) could choose between these options and be compensated accordingly, once their operating licenses are handed in. Operators made the choice of one of these options, or a combination of buy-in and buy-out. All operators will retain their operating licenses for routes that don't get the bus services, including long-distance and charter services.

She said the negotiation process between government and the associations and operators was extensive between the years of 2007 and 2014. Over 80 official meetings were held, comprising of more than 35 presentations made to the George minibus taxi associations, leadership and operators, over 30 project negotiation team meetings, and more than 17 operator steering committee meetings.

"After the compensation agreement was signed in June 2013, each taxi or bus operator signed their own agreement on 30 April 2014."

She made it clear that no further consultation about the implementation of the GO GEORGE bus service in Thembalethu will be considered.

The mediator will be provided with oral submissions today, 4 November whereafter the mediator will prepare his report to the national department of transport.

• Esau said that the disgruntled taxi operators will engage in protest marches on 16 November and again on 7 December and that if need be they will take George municipality to court.