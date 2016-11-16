Register
'NMMU 8' in court again
Supporters of the NMMU 8 wait outside court during the previous hearing. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz
GEORGE NEWS - Six of the 'NMMU 8' appeared for the second time in the George Magistrates' Court on Monday 12 December after being granted bail on Thursday 20 October.
The eight NMMU George students, six female and two male, were arrested on Tuesday 18 October for the contravention of a court order and public violence during the Fees Must Fall protests relating to the regulation of gatherings act.
At the time they were granted bail and released so that they could write their year-end exams.
Two of the eight were not present in court. One of the students supplied a doctor's certificate and the other was writing an exam.
The students had their bail extended and their attorney, Winston Jansen, said they stand firm in maintaining their innocence. Magistrate Gerald Mentoor set a final trial date for Friday 27 January 2017.
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
14:02 (GMT+2), Wed, 14 December 2016
