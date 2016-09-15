Translate to: 

Student unrest: looking from the inside out

The local leader of the FeesMustFall movement at NMMU George campus, Isaac Shai, speaking his mind. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz
GEORGE NEWS - “We will return to school and allow classes to continue if our debt for 2016 is cleared," Isaac Shai, the local leader of the FeesMustFall movement at NMMU George campus told the George Herald this week.
 
Shai says after Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande announced last week that universities are allowed to raise their fees by up to 8%, students met on Tuesday 20 September to discuss the announcement. “Being financially excluded can no longer be accepted,” said Shai.
 
Shai stressed that many fail to grasp the concept that the end goal is free higher education for poor deserving students. “Certain sections of the population misunderstand why we are protesting. We are not being unreasonable. We should be hearing about a decrease, not an increase. We are willing to negotiate a decrease - that is the first step towards our end goal. Students understand that free education will not come tomorrow."
 
He said many students have not paid their tuition fees for this year. "Once the deadline has passed we will be charged interest which we cannot afford. That is why our plea for debt clearance is unwavering.”
 
In response to questions on various outbreaks of violence and destruction of property at some universities, Shai said: “We do not condone violence and destruction. It hurts me to see the violence. We are crying and we realise nothing is free and sacrifices will have to be made.”
 
It has been alleged that many student protesters have not obtained the required grades to write their final exams and have nothing to lose by the country wide shutdown of universities. Shai says this is not the case and that he obtained the necessary grades.
 
“Some students even offered to put their practical exams on hold to aid our cause. Some actions have been radical, but we are steadfast in our aim to be rational despite the unrest. Government alone cannot carry the burden, that is why we appeal to the private sector for assistance.”
 
ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
14:00 (GMT+2), Thu, 29 September 2016
