#FeesMustFall: NMMU remains closed

Bar a troop of marauding baboons, the NMMU George campus was deserted on Wednesday morning. Inset: Baboons overturning rubbish bins were the only undesired actions detected on campus on Wednesday. Photos: Myron Rabinowitz
GEORGE NEWS - The escalating FeesMustFall movement that continues to take centre stage is starting to take a new direction as the lines blur between students and official student bodies. It seems a move to return to class and a backlash against the protesting students are growing on many campuses in the country.
 
In a joint statement issued by NMMU Port Elizabeth and George on Monday 26 September, management appealed for classes to resume on Tuesday 27 September. On Monday evening, the situation was re-assessed and another statement was issued stating: "The operations and academic activities of NMMU will remain suspended until further notice."
 
Despite protests on campuses throughout the country, the George NMMU campus was deserted this week after students attended a mass meeting on Monday 26 September to assess the latest developments.
 
Students approached by the George Herald initially declined to comment, but then agreed to speak on condition of anonymity. The common theme is: "It has gotten out of hand."
 
Two forestry students said they understand the concerns, but would like to continue their studies unhindered.
 
"We have DP [Duly Performed - the term allowing them to write exams] and we want to get on with our practical work. The irony of the situation is that some of the students are partying up a storm. Where do they get money for all the alcohol?"
 
Another student said: "I cannot afford the fee increase either, but I want to finish. We don't have time to hand in assignments and we sometimes have three tests a week that are constantly being rescheduled."
A fourth student said: "The whole movement has lost its voice with all the violence. They shouldn't be stopping us from going to class."
 
A student from NMMU Port Elizabeth said unless management addresses the concerns of the students, there will be no end to the protest.
 
The statement released on Monday added that depending on students' response and based on management's assessment of the situation on the ground, the university may be compelled to implement drastic measures going forward, including possibly suspending lectures until the university can guarantee the safety of students and staff.
 
Tertuis Simmers, Councillor at the Eden District Municipality and DA East Region Secretary, said the ongoing student strikes are a clear indication that something is amiss with the next generation.
 
"I implore our students to rethink their strategy and remain true to the values that started the #FeesMustFall campaign, otherwise the better future we all have hoped for is lost due to the betrayal of our values."
 
ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ & LYNDALL MGADLE, GEORGE HERALD

07:45 (GMT+2), Thu, 29 September 2016
