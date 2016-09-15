Classes at NMMU grind to a halt

NMMU George Campus Student Council leader Sunshine Nokukhanya Nobaza and Minou Meyer, a German exchange student said they would be keeping the campus gates shut in line with the rest of the country. Photo: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - In line with events at most university campuses countrywide, all classes at the George campus of the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University have ground to a standstill.

The decision to suspend all academic activity for the day was taken on Tuesday morning 20 September and by the evening, Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr Sibongile Muthwa, announced that the suspension will last until at least Thursday 22 September while student protest action continues.

Dr Muthwa said the management's attempts at engaging with students on Tuesday have proven inconclusive. "As such, we do not believe that resuming the university operations for the next two days will be a viable option. This [the suspension of classes] will allow management to actively engage with students, especially around the fees statement released by government. We believe this approach will be less disruptive to all staff and students."

The FeesMustFall protests once again flared up on Monday after the Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande announced that universities are allowed to raise their fees for 2017 by up to 8% and that only students who depend on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) will be exempt from increases.

In contrast to Wits Campus in Johannesburg where police used stun grenades and arrested over 30 students, the George Campus was calm with a relatively small group of students gathered at the main entrance preventing anyone to exit or enter campus.

Students leaders interviewed at the Saasveld Campus said they support the demand for free tertiary education and that private enterprise has to help foot the bill.

He did concede that those students who can afford to pay should do so.

NMMU Student Council leader Sunshine Nokukhanya Nobaza said on Tuesday there was uncertainty about how long the protest action was going to last.

Nobaza said that students are asking for a complete subsidy including food, transport, and books as well as university fees. Reminded that this could amount to over R100 000 per student, she said her yearly fee for the BCom Accounting course was in the region of R25 000, while her accommodation came to R28 000.

One of the campus security officials said he has a good relationship with the students. On Tuesday the protesting students had given those students and lecturers who wanted to leave campus 30 minutes to go before closing the main gate.

NMMU George Campus Manager of Marketing and Corporate Relations Alet van Tonder said essential services including security, catering, cleaning, health-related and key technical services were allowed to continue.

"Those staff and students who can work remotely are asked to do so. The university management met (on Tuesday) to consider the implications of the ministerial statement on fees and will continue to engage with students in this regard."

The protests, which took place in good cheer at the main gate, was interrupted by the arrival of a George Municipality sewage truck. The sewage manhole was right in the centre of where the circle of students were standing, an irony not lost on the students, some of whom quickly made way for the truck when it dawned on them that should they refuse entry, the campus would soon be overrun by filth.

What about non-striking students' rights? Rochelle van Rooyen, a former NMMU student, posted this question on Facebook.

She wrote: "Campuses are being closed for days on end without students having access to the internet to study or complete assignments or even attend classes. Isn't this against the constitutional right of a person?" Read her complete post on the letters page.

A petition by like-minded students is being circulated via Facebook. In it the signatories plead for the immediate re-opening of NMMU George in view of the pending exams.

Democratic Alliance Student Organisation Spokesperson Simethamba Godla and Sasco Acting Chairman Lutho Oliphant at the George (Saasveld) NMMU Campus where a circle of protesting students had to make way for a George Municipality sewage truck. The funny side of this was not lost on the students who had a good laugh and saw the good sense of allowing the municipal workers to do their job. Photos: Pauline Lourens .

ARTICLE AND PHOTOS: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

Democratic Alliance Student Organisation Spokesperson Simethamba Godla said on a national level a march to the JSE in Johannesburg was being planned to make these demands. "If our government stops pouring money into bankrupt state enterprises such as SAA, SABC and Eskom, then there would be money to finance free universities."