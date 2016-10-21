NMMU classes suspended again

NMMU George Campus.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - After only four days of classes last week, the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU) has again suspended all teaching activities.

Classes were suspended yesterday, Monday 24 October, and the university remains closed today (Tuesday). The NMMU website, the official site that communicates with students and staff, posted the following message on Monday 24 October:“The court ordered mediation process is to continue on Tuesday 25 October. As such, classes will be suspended for a further day, in order to reach essential agreements. We sincerely apologise for sending this message so late. The management team has only just come out of the negotiations with parties involved. We appreciate your resilience and patience in this regard.”Asked if the university will be re-open on Wednesday 26 October, Alet van Tonder spokesperson for the NMMU George campus, said, “The George campus is waiting for a communique on the progress of the mediation process. Immediately we hear we will communicate the message with the staff and students.”