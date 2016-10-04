'George 8' granted bail

Aphiwe Nyanisa, Sasco member and committee member of the FeesMustFall movement addresses the media after the release of the 'George 8'.

GEORGE NEWS - Bail of R200 each was granted to the eight NMMU students in the George magistrate's court yesterday (Thursday 20 October).

The students were arrested early on Tuesday morning during a peaceful protest at the entrance of the George Campus for contravention of a court order and public violence relating to the Regulation of Gatherings Act. They were part of a group of 70 students who marched from their residences on campus to the main entrance of the university.

Chief Magistrate Nozuko Mviko postponed the case to 12 December when the students will have completed their exams.

Bail was initially set at R500, but the students' lawyer, Winston Jansen from Francois van Zyl Attorneys, appealed for a reduction, saying that no violence ensued and that the students only contravened the court interdict.

State prosecutor Sibongile Mpambani did not oppose bail, saying there was no physical violence, but this (observation of students' actions of blocking the road) could be subjective.

Mpambani said that the investigation into Tuesday's incident is not complete. "Video footage is being studied and more arrests could follow."

Aphiwe Nyanisa, Sasco member and committee member of the Fees Must Fall movement and George campus spokesperson, said, "We are delighted that the George eight have been released on bail and we are waiting for that trial. In our take of the current situation this is a form of intimidating the students not to partake in the #FeesMustFall movement."

Alet van Tonder, spokesperson for NMMU George campus yesterday said, "NMMU has noted that the eight students have been released on bail, and will now be able to catch up with their academic responsibilities. The university will continue to lend the necessary support to them as may be required," said Van Tonder.

Yesterday a group of FeesMustFall protesters started marching to the Union Buildings in Pretoria calling for free tertiary education and waving placards depicting messages like "Blade must fall". Learners wearing their school uniforms later joined the march.

The University of the Western Cape (UWC) on Wednesday announced that all face-to-face classes have been suspended due to the uncertainty around the stability and safety on campus. Students have the choice of writing their main examinations next month, or in January.

Anarchy erupted on campus on Wednesday when canteens were looted and petrol bombs found. A case of arson was also reported at one of the residences.

NMMU students embrace the 'George 8' after they were granted bail in the George Magistrate's Court yesterday. Photos: Myron Rabinowitz.

ARTICLE AND PHOTOS: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

