NMMU still closed

NMMU George Campus.

The statement reads: “Unfortunately, the situation on the North and South campuses in Port Elizabeth was volatile on Friday and as a result, management is reluctant to immediately go ahead with the resumption of classes given their concern for the safety of staff and students.

Therefore, the University will remain closed on Monday.

“NMMU supports the call to widen access to quality higher education for academically deserving, financially needy students. Every opportunity to engage with students and various stakeholders to resolve the deadlock relating to the #FeesMustFall demands has been explored”.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU) website, the official site communicating with students and staff, stated on Friday 7 October that “management had decided to resume operations on Friday 7 October, with classes starting on Monday 10 October”.