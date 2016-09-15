Classes remain suspended at NMMU

NMMU George Campus Student Council leader Sunshine Nokukhanya Nobaza and Minou Meyer, a German exchange student said they would be keeping the campus gates shut in line with the rest of the country. Photo: Pauline Lourens

Despite the university’s best efforts to date, no agreement has yet been reached regarding the resumption of classes at the university’s six campuses.

NMMU is one of dozens of universities that is temporarily closed because of a national student-led protest for free education.

The university remains confident, however, that academic activities will soon resume and that the academic programme will be completed.

GEORGE NEWS - Classes and other academic activities remain suspended at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU).