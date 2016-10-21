Translate to: 

George Driver of the Year competition

George Driver of the Year competition
Overall Winner Roelf Leen (left) receives the winner's trophy from portfolio councillor for safety, Cecil Noble. Roelf also won in the category Rigid, and obtained the highest score in the Obstacle Course test.
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The youngest participant of the George Driver of the Year competition held on Saturday, 5 November, at the Eden Meander Centre, Roelf Leen, walked off with the overall winner title out of a total of 47 participants.
 
This annual event is held to not only test the drivers' skills, but also to highlight safety on our roads.
 
The competition was officially opened early on Saturday morning by portfolio councillor for safety Cecil Noble and was hosted by the George Traffic Department.
 
Any driver with the correct licence can compete with the competition consisting of a pre-trip inspection, an obstacle course and a road test. Precision driving is required from the drivers and a number of judges are present to measure, evaluate and mark each competing driver.
 
In the category for minibuses, Gerrit Jansen came out tops. Gerrit Saayman, a private contestant and winner of the bus category in George, recently won in the same category in the Mossel Bay Driver of the Year competition.
 
 
Read more in Thursday's George Herald, and online.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
16:02 (GMT+2), Tue, 08 November 2016
