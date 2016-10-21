NMMU George reopens today

NMMU campus, George.

GEORGE NEWS - NMMU will commence with varied teaching and learning methods from today, Monday 31 October, including classes, on and off campus, assignments, online methodologies, practical excursions, group work etc.

This is in spite of students rejecting the court mandated mediation negotiations at a mass Fees Must Fall report back meeting on Thursday 27 October in Port Elizabeth. At the meeting students decided to continue with the shutdown of all the NMMU campuses.

Alet van Tonder, NMMU George spokesperson said “NMMU is obliged to serve all students. The George Campus is to continue with a student-friendly academic completion plan as far as possible.”

Van Tonder confirmed that the normal timetable will be followed from today Monday 31 October. “The transport shuttle service will commence with the same routes, times and pick-up points applicable before the shutdown and this includes trips from Pacaltsdorp via Thembalethu to the campus. Practical details on assessments, examinations, will be communicated to students through the lecturing staff during the week.”

The original high court interdict that was granted to support the opening of the university remains in place, while the national directive to the SAPS ensures that they are on stand-by to meet their obligations in the event of any contravention of the interdict.

