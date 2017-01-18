Vehicle hits cyclist, drives off

Alan Morris was knocked off his bicycle by a motorist, and he is aghast that the state decided not to prosecute.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Allan Morris (68) and Anne Fulljames (60) were cycling in Heights Road in December 2015 when a female driver in a red Toyota hit them from behind.

She drove away without stopping, and another cyclist coming the other way gave chase down Silver Rivier Street.

The driver had entered her driveway and closed the gate by the time he reached her. Morris says the woman was rude and swore at the witness. The police were called and the woman later returned to the scene, but with her mother behind the steering wheel.

"The police took the matter further, but I did not know what happened to the case until I recently approached a police officer at a police forum meeting. He enquired on my behalf and found out that the court had decided not to prosecute. The case had been dismissed on 31 May 2016 already. I would like to know why I had not been informed. It seems that it is okay to knock a cyclist off their bike, drive away and get away with it."

Morris sustained injuries and had a medical bill of over R1 000. Police spokesperson Capt. Malcolm Pojie has not yet responded to a query regarding the case.

Morris invites other cyclists who might have had similar experiences to call or e-mail him as he wants to start a campaign to create more awareness among motorists and to catalogue the courts' decisions in these cases. They may call him on 072 063 0228, or e-mail on morrsa48@gmail.com

