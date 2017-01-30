Jaco Londt's future in DA's hands

Jaco Londt

GEORGE NEWS - The disciplinary proceedings against DA Regional Head, Jaco Londt, were concluded by the Party's Federal Legal Commission last Friday 10 February.

According to Elsabe Oosthuysen, chief of staff to the chairperson of the DA Federal Executive Commision (Fedex), Londt pleaded guilty to two charges of misconduct.

"The plea was accepted by the FLC (Federal Legal Commission) and will now be considered by the Federal Executive."

The long awaited disciplinary hearing was again postponed to early March and has now made way for a plea bargain by Londt.

Inquiries to Oosthuysen on how Londt's plea will affect his position as chairperson of the Eastern Region and when the Fedex will give consideration to the matter, remained unanswered at the time of going to press.

Londt also declined to comment.

If Londt steps down as chairperson, there is always a chance that he might be re-elected at the next DA Regional Congress on 29 July, but if the disciplinary process still drags on at that time, he will miss out - a political set back he can ill afford.

Londt was granted 60 days special leave from his duties as DA Regional Head since last year October, while the investigation into his conduct, that included verbal abuse, continued. Except for the verbal abuse charge, the three other charges were withdrawn.

The details of the verbal abuse charge has not been revealed, but the George Herald has learnt that Londt allegedly harshly reprimanded some DA staff members for sloppy work in the run up to the local government election in August last year. These disgruntled officials decided to take matters further and demanded that Londt be disciplined.

Londt resumed his duties on 13 January, but has been waiting for a disciplinary hearing as he is needless to say, eager to state his case. It seems that that chance may pass him by.

Londt is known by all as an extremely hard worker who does not mince words and who has no respect for slackers. He is credited for the DA's election successes in the Eastern region, Oudtshoorn in particular, where the DA enjoyed a landslide victory after many years in the opposition benches.

