Jaco Londt's hearing tomorrow

Jaco Londt
GEORGE NEWS - The disciplinary hearing of DA Regional Head Jaco Londt, initially scheduled for the end of last week, has been "tentatively arranged" for tomorrow, Friday 10 February.
 
According to the DA Federal Executive Committee (Fedex) Chairperson Elsabe Oosthuysen, the party's Federal Legal Commission (FLC) is awaiting confirmation of the availability of the members.
 
Londt was granted 60 days special leave from his duties since last year October, while an investigation into allegations of, amongst others, verbal abuse, was conducted. It is believed that three of the four charges have been withdrawn.
 
The young leader (32) returned to work on Friday 13 January, but up till now the unlucky date has proved to be prophetic, as he is yet to be granted a chance to respond to the allegations. But, as they say, no news is good news...
 
On Monday 30 January, the same day that Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille resigned as the DA's Western Cape leader, the disciplinary hearing previously scheduled for 2 to 3 February was put on hold. Meanwhile, rumour has it that some of the witnesses with strong historical political affiliations (Independent Party) with De Lille, have indicated that they wish to retract their affidavits.
 
However, Oosthuysen says, according to the FLC these rumours are unfounded. She says the hearing was postponed because FLC chairperson Glynnis Breytenbach was "no longer available".
 
Londt was approached for comment on the postponement of his hearing, but in light of the pending hearing, opted not to respond.
 
In a previous interview with the George Herald, Londt said: "It is my greatest desire to have this case put behind me so that I may continue to focus on the region as well as the work at hand."
 
09:23 (GMT+2), Thu, 09 February 2017
