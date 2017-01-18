Jaco Londt's fate known soon

Jaco Londt

GEORGE NEWS - DA MP Jaco Londt should know by the weekend if his future with the party is secure.

Londt, the DA's chairperson of the Eastern region, faced suspension in October last year.

He was granted leave from his duties during the investigation into allegations of verbal abuse. According to the chairperson of the DA Federal Executive Committee (Fedex), Elsabe Oosthuysen, the Federal Legal Commission (FLC) has now finalised its report on the investigation.

"The federal executive is meeting on Friday, 20 January and this matter will then be discussed," confirmed Oosthuysen.

James Selfe, chairperson of the federal executive, told the George Herald in December that the FLC report has taken longer than anticipated. "This is due to the unavailability of some of the individuals that had to be interviewed and a number of non-related urgent matters that had to be finalised," said Selfe.

When asked for comment Londt declined, saying he is awaiting feedback from the party. During a conversation in December he was confident all would be back to normal in the new year.

