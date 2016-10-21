DA investigations 'still underway'

Jaco Londt.

GEORGE NEWS - It's been a month since the start of an investigation into allegations of verbal abuse against the DA's chairperson of the Eastern region, Jaco Londt.

The young leader initially faced suspension, but in the end was granted leave from his duties as political head for Oudtshoorn and regional chairperson while the preliminary investigations are ongoing.

The exact reason why the party is conducting an investigation against Londt remains unclear.

According to the chairperson of the federal executive committee, Elsabe Oosthuysen, the party's legal commission has not concluded their investigation.

At the moment Londt is in Cape Town and keeping busy with his work in parliament. He is still serving as a member of parliament and as a member of the national council of provinces.

Parking drama at municipality

Meanwhile the investigation into the altercation between two George DA councillors, Gert Niehaus and Johan Stander, is still underway.

Niehaus and Stander caused a commotion on the second floor of the George municipality when a disagreement over a parking spot got out of hand. Niehaus has lain a criminal charge of assault and crimen injuria against his colleague, and the incident has been brought to the attention of the minister of local government Anton Bredell, the DA's provincial chairperson.

According to Oosthuysen the issue is dealt with at provincial level.

She referred all inquiries on the matter to Bredell. He did not respond before going to press.

