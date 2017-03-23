More high drama in Civils directorate

George Mayor Melvin Naik wants to get rid of Portfolio Councillor for Civil and Technical Services, Johan Stander. Photos: Michelle Pienaar

GEORGE NEWS - Hot on the heels of President Jacob Zuma's recent cabinet reshuffle, the mayor of George is ready to do some reshuffling of his own.

George Mayor Melvin Naik has asked Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Anton Bredell, for permission to replace one of his Mayco members - Portfolio Councillor for Civil and Technical Services, Johan Stander.

This comes just a week after Naik's shock request for disciplinary action against the Director of Civil and Technical Services, Harold Basson, and his deputy, Lindsay Mooiman.

Both have since been suspended and are on compulsory leave while investigations are taking place. Mooiman was suspended last week and Basson's short-term fate was determined at a closed Special Council Meeting yesterday (Wednesday 19 April).

At a council meeting on 6 April Naik accused Mooiman and Basson of undermining the Mayco and Council in respect of the Nelson Mandela Boulevard upgrade.

While the investigation is taking place, Basson and Mooiman remain on special leave. The investigation has to be completed within 90 days.

The George Herald has learned confidentially that Basson didn't submit any reasons to Council as to why he should not be suspended - a rather clear indication of how he views the accusations, the insider said.

The PBI served a counter proposal in Council on Wednesday (seconded by the AIC), asking for a comprehensive report on the previous investigation involving Basson as well as the cost of the investigation. The charges relating to that investigation were dropped in August last year.

The proposal also asks that Council negotiate a settlement with Basson as his contract ends later this year and has already been advertised internally. A settlement would save costs as the previous investigation ran into hundreds of thousands of rands. All the opposition parties, except the EFF (who supported the DA), voiced their concern that the outcome of the previous investigation was never brought to Council.

When approached for comment, Bredell confirmed he received a letter from Naik requesting that Stander be replaced. "I informed the mayor that there is a process that any mayor needs to follow when they want to make changes to their executive committee," said Bredell.

"I therefore treat his letter as a request. It will be placed on the agenda of the Provincial Executive Committee. They will make a recommendation to the Federal Executive Committee (Fedex), who will make a decision."

When asked about Naik's move, Municipal Spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose said the mayor has the delegated authority to dismiss a member of the Mayoral Committee, in terms of the Municipal Structures Act. "An internal process is being followed and a recommendation has been forwarded to the Federal Executive Committee for consideration," she confirmed.

The insider likened the disciplinary hearings and Stander's imminent replacement to Zuma's recent reshuffle that saw the then finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas both taking a fall.

"The mayor may well be entitled to fire a councillor from the mayoral committee, but is it justified? He should make his reasons public. As far as Harold Basson and Lindsay Mooiman are concerned, they are both very capable and valuable officials with excellent track records. Basson's department is doing a good job to maintain local infrastructure, in spite of a very tight budget. It is very strange that the department's top brass, including the councillor responsible for the civil engineering department, are being targeted."

Not a word is mentioned regarding the reasons why Naik wants to give Stander the boot, or whom he has in mind as a replacement. But, a name that is doing the rounds as a strong contender, is that of Jean Säffers, Ward Councillor of Blanco, the same position Naik held prior to being elected as mayor.

Stander declined to comment.

