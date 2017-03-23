Director of civil engineering on special leave

GEORGE NEWS - The Director of Civil Engineering, Harold Basson and a senior official in his department, Lindsay Mooiman, were both placed on a month’s special leave following a request for disciplinary action by George Mayor Melvin Naik at a Special Council Meeting yesterday.

Basson and Mooiman have seven days to give reasons why disciplinary action should not be taken against them.

This follows allegations by Mayor Melvin Naik that Basson was guilty of disrespect and undermining council. The unhappiness relates to a tender advertisement that was placed in the George Herald on 30 March for the upgrade of Nelson Mandela Boulevard.

The National Department of Transport has allocated R50 million from the Ekurhuleni Municipality to the George Municipality for the job. The advertisement has been retracted by the municipality, to ensure that the black empowerment requirements in the advertisement is in line with the new Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act, called the triple-PFA law.

Naik told the George Herald he wants the Nelson Mandela Boulevard project to be a shining example of a successful black empowerment tender that benefit local companies and that transfer skills. He said certain officials’ behaviour in this regard was “questionable”.

* Basson declined to comment.

ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

