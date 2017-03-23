Civil engineering director again in line of fire

George Mayor Melvin Naik.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - George Mayor Melvin Naik sent shock waves through council chambers today, when he requested that disciplinary action be taken against two of the municipality’s most senior officials, Director of Civil Engineering Harold Basson, and another senior official in his office, Lindsay Mooiman.

He made the request in a heated speech during a special council meeting that featured the Nelson Mandela Boulevard upgrade as an agenda item.

In his address to Council, Naik accused Mooiman of lying and Basson of undermining the Mayoral committee and Council in respect of this project for which R50 million was allocated to George Municipality (see a previous article online: ‘Ons R50 miljoen vir siviel is veilig’ , George Herald 23 March).

Naik told the shocked council members that Basson made a call to National Treasury to check on communication between Naik and the department, and that Mooiman allegedly said Naik asked for a specific contractor for the project – a claim that Naik vehemently denies.

“I am very disturbed with what has been happening here,” he said. Naik told council he had written a letter to Municipal Manager Trevor Botha, requesting that disciplinary action be taken against the two officials.

After the item served, all directors, the public and media were asked to leave the chambers. Council then caucused behind closed doors about the disciplinary action request.

If council adheres to Naik’s request, it will be the second time in a year that Basson is faced with disciplinary action. On 12 August 2016 he was cleared of all charges relating to alleged unauthorised expenditure.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

