Tender drama spoils Naik's B-BBEE vision

GEORGE NEWS - The Director of Civil Engineering, Harold Basson and a senior official in his department, Lindsay Mooiman, have both been placed on special leave following a request for disciplinary action against them by George Mayor Melvin Naik.

Naik made the request at a Special Council Meeting last Thursday 6 April. Basson and Mooiman were given seven days to provide reasons why disciplinary action should not be taken against them.

According to Municipal Spokesperson, Chantel Edwards-Klose, the hearings for their possible suspension will take place soon. Naik sent shock waves through the council chambers when he publicly accused Basson and Mooiman of working against council.

In a heated speech, Naik accused Basson of undermining the Mayoral Committee and Council in respect to the Nelson Mandela Boulevard upgrade. The unhappiness relates to a tender advertisement that was placed in the George Herald on 30 March for the upgrade of the road in line with GO GEORGE requirements.

The National Department of Transport has allocated R50-million from the Ekurhuleni Municipality to the George Municipality for the job on condition that it be “credibly committed by year end”. If not, “the funds shall be required to be refunded to the national caucus. Therefore, that trend shall not stand GO GEORGE in good stead for future adjustment considerations”. The financial year ends on 30 June, and tender processes for a project this size often take months to complete.

The advertisement has been retracted by the municipality, to ensure that the black empowerment requirements in the advertisement are in line with the new Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act - the triple-PFA law – that came in effect on 1 April, two days after the advertisement appeared. The wording and the BEE requirements seem to be the main bone of contention, with Naik saying the two senior officials are trying to obstruct his empowerment goals.

Naik told the George Herald he wants the Nelson Mandela Boulevard project to be a shining example of a successful black empowerment tender that benefits local companies and transfers skills. He said certain officials' behaviour in this regard was "questionable".

Among other things, Naik told the council members that Basson made a call to the Department of Transport to check on communication between Naik and the department. Naik also said that by telling officials that he (Naik) wanted a civil engineering company with a Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) grading of 7 to do the job, Mooiman intimated that he wanted a specific contractor for the project.

He denied this in the strongest terms. He also alleged that Mooiman told officials the project would only be able to make 17% of the 30% required subcontractor standard, saying she would be able to justify this.

According to the council agenda, as the value of the tender exceeds R50-million, a company with at least a CIDB level 8 Civil Engineering (CE) grading must be awarded the tender. The only exception would be if three 7 CIDB gradings formed a joint venture. A lone 7 CE company may only receive contracts of up to R40-million. Naik said the officials just accepted that three capable 7 CIDB companies can't be found in George, without first investigating the market.

An internet search showed that quite a number of 7 CE companies are located in George, including Active Phambili Civils, RK Sauer Construction ACV Civils and Benver Civils and Plant Hire. No George company with a level 8 CE has its head office in George, but a number of companies with this grading has local branches. Naik told the George Herald that the 90/10 principle as published in the retracted advertisement, should be changed to 80/20, meaning that price counts for 80% and Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) for 20%.

It remains to be seen if any of the local companies, be they graded 7 CE or 8 CE, will meet these empowerment conditions.

The supply chain unit of the municipality is responsible for the details of the tender specifications.

Naik told council he had written a letter to Municipal Manager Trevor Botha, requesting that disciplinary action be taken against the two officials. "I am very disturbed with what has been happening here," he said.

After the item served on Thursday, all directors, the public and media were asked to leave the chambers. Council then caucused behind closed doors about the disciplinary action request. As Basson left the chambers he told the media, "No comment". Mooiman also declined to comment.

Exactly a year ago, when Charles Standers was still mayor of George, Basson also faced disciplinary action, but four months later, on 12 August, he was cleared of all charges relating to alleged unauthorised expenditure.

