Miss SA leads parade in Sedgefield

Miss SA, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters during a signing session in Sedgefield. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz.

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - Miss South Africa 2017, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, was the star attraction at today's Slow Festival parade in Sedgefield.

Demi-Leigh lead the the parade seated in a 1970's Triumph sports car. The parade started next to the sportsgrounds of her former primary school Sedgefield Primary where she was headgirl.

At the end Miss SA signed autographed photos and posed with young and old. The queue to be photographed with Demi at times was up to 40m long.

Watch a video of the parade, below:

ARTICLE, PHOTO & VIDEO: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

