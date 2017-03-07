Kraaibosch murder: Latest update

Kraaibosch Country Estate.

Claasen, a gardener at Kraaibosch, today withdrew his application for bail.

The case was postponed to 5 May.

The police could not say how Claasen gained access to the estate, but Arno de Vos, one of the estate's developers, said Claasen admitted to police that he got in by digging a hole underneath the fence surrounding the estate.

Read more in tomorrow's George Herald, and online.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Murder accused, Johnathan Claasen (31), again appeared in the George Magistrate's court today in connection with the murder of 77-year-old Isabella Kruger.Kruger’s body was found in her home in the Kraaibosch Estate Village (part of the Kraaibosch Country Estate) on Saturday, 18 March.