GEORGE NEWS - Members of the Facebook page Pets Lost, Stolen or Found, are picketing outside the George Magistrate's Court.

The owners of Tosca the Labrador are appearing in court this morning on a charge of animal abuse.

The two accused, a man and a woman, were apparently in a relationship when they had Tosca, but the dog had to be put down in February 2016 after she was left chained to her kennel in full sun without water or food for weeks on end.

When inspectors from the Garden Route SPCA found her in Touwsranten, her condition was so bad that after numerous efforts to save her, the most merciful course of action was euthanasia.

Cahill says the courts move to slow and punishment for animal abuse is not severe enough.

"We are sick and tired of animal abuse. Justice has to be done," says one of the protestors, Jeanne Cahill.