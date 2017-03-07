Tosca's starvation death: Couple in court

Tosca had to endure much suffering.

GEORGE NEWS - More than a year after the horrific death of a maggot-ridden Labrador that starved to death in Touwsranten, the animal cruelty case against her owners is finally set to begin in the George Magistrate’s court on Thursday 16 March.

The couple’s dog, Tosca, had to be put down in February 2016 after she was left chained to her kennel in full sun without water or food for weeks on end. When inspectors from the Garden Route SPCA found her, her condition was so bad that after numerous efforts to save her, the most merciful course of action was euthanasia.

The suspects appeared in court last Thursday and the case was postponed to this week to give their legal representative an opportunity to go through the docket.

At the time Senior SPCA Inspector Salome Bruyns, told the George Herald that this was the worst case of neglect and starvation she has seen in all her years at the Garden Route SPCA. “Tosca still had a fighting spirit, but the call for help came too late.”

The SPCA is hoping that animal lovers will follow the court case against the couple and that people will attend the hearing.

When Tosca was found she was literally just skin and bones, lying in her own faeces with maggots eating her alive.George Herald published the story of Tosca’s suffering on the front page shortly after her death leading to a massive outcry. Readers demanded justice on various social media platforms as well as on the George Herald letters pages.Garden Route SPCA Chairman Heather Church, welcomed the case against the couple saying she hopes the trial will help to prevent animal abuse.

ARTICLE: LIZETTE DA SILVA, GEORGE HERALD NEWS EDITOR

