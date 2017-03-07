Translate to: 

Residents want justice for Tosca

The Labrador, Tosca, had to endure much suffering and when she was eventually put down as an act of mercy, she was literally just skin and bones.
GEORGE NEWS - More than a year after a maggot-ridden Labrador were starved to death in Touwsranten, the animal cruelty case against her owners is finally set to begin in the George Magistrate’s court today Thursday 16 March.
 
The two accused, a man and a woman, were apparently in a relationship when they had Tosca, but the Labrador bitch had to be put down in February 2016 after she was left chained to her kennel in full sun without water or food for weeks on end. When inspectors from the Garden Route SPCA found her, her condition was so bad that after numerous efforts to save her, the most merciful course of action was euthanasia.
 
The suspects appeared in court last Thursday and the case was postponed to this week when the accused applied for a state attorney’s help in their defence. Magistrate Les Strydom granted the postponement to give their legal representative an opportunity to go through the docket.
 
When Tosca was found she was literally just skin and bones, lying in her own faeces with maggots eating her alive. At the time, Senior SPCA Inspector Salome Bruyns, told the George Herald that this was the worst case of neglect and starvation she had seen in all her years at the Garden Route SPCA. “Tosca still had a fighting spirit, but the call for help came too late.”
 
George Herald published the story of Tosca’s suffering on the front page shortly after her death. The story caused a massive outcry and readers demanded justice on various social media platforms as well as on the George Herald letters pages.
 
The SPCA is hoping that animal lovers will follow the court case against the couple and that people will attend the hearing.
 
Garden Route SPCA Chairman Heather Church, welcomed the case against the couple saying she hopes the trial will help to prevent animal abuse.
 
The case was opened a year ago in February by Inspector Andre Baartman of the Garden Route SPCA. It has been a long battle to get it to court, as it was removed from the role in July 2016 due to an ownership dispute.
 
Inspector Baartman fought back to get the case re-instated. Magistrate Strydom warned the two accused to appear in court on the set date. The state confirmed that the investigation into the case has been completed.
 
Click here for previous articles:
07:31 (GMT+2), Thu, 16 March 2017
