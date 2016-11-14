Boozy braais cause tension at Vic Bay

The public can expect to have their cooler bags and picnic baskets searched for alcohol as there is a strict ban on drinking on the beachfront area at Victoria Bay. INSET: The five braai spots have been removed brick by brick. Photos: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - The destruction and removal of five brick braai facilities at Victoria Bay on Monday 28 November, has become a huge bone of contention.

The facilities disappeared after some unsavoury, alcohol related incidents took place at the popular seaside resort on Sunday 27 November. Many Victoria Bay residents and visitors have always maintained that fires and braais should be illegal, as the festivities often involve drinking and disorderly behaviour.

The raucous behaviour two weeks ago, may have been the last straw, as it is believed that a fed up resident of Victoria Bay ensured that by the following afternoon, the five braai spots were no more.

The leader of the PBI, George councillor Virgill Gericke has accused a specific Victoria Bay resident of being responsible for the removal of the braais, saying it is a racist ploy to keep the coloured and black communities away from Victoria Bay. "We are outraged and upset and want to tell the person who is responsible for this we will not tolerate this type of racism in this democratic dispensation. If he wants to perform such acts, he must go to Orania."

According to municipal manager Trevor Botha, one of the senior managers at the George municipality's social services department, Wessel Robertson, allegedly witnessed the employee of a well known Vic Bay resident using a pickaxe to break down the braais.

Roberston has made a statement to the George police in this regard. Botha said the municipality is also investigating the vandalism. "Criminal charges will be laid with SAPS. The municipality will rebuild the braai facilities as soon as possible and the culprit will be held liable for the cost."

Botha said unfortunately mobile braais are not allowed in term of the bylaws. "Although we would like to accommodate people who would like to braai, the Victoria Bay beach area is very compact and overcrowded.

For this reason we can't allow mobile braais as it could lead to other problems. All beachgoers should be taken into consideration."

South Cape communications officer, Malcolm Pojie confirmed that by Wednesday 7 December, no charge regarding the vandalism has been laid.

'Quiet and decent'

The lifesavers said they had a more peaceful week, and resident Rod Hossack said, "It has been remarkably quiet and decent down here since the show of force. There has been no damage to property, no late night braais or drinking."

This week Monday law enforcement officials were out in full force searching cooler bags and picnic baskets at the entrance to the beachfront. George municipality spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose said only minor incidents took place last weekend following the implementation of the festive season safety plan.

"However, one of our officers was assaulted in the parking area by people who failed to adhere to a legitimate alcohol related instruction from the officer. The bylaws regarding access to the beach area with alcohol, as well as prohibiting intoxicated people to enter the area, are being strictly enforced.

"The public is kindly requested not to ask the lifesavers for assistance in terms of by-law infringements, but to address these to the beach patrol officers. The senior municipal officials responsible for the lifesavers are in contact with them on a permanent basis and aware of the status of all beaches."

An additional 20 beach patrol officers will cover Herolds Bay, Leentjies Klip, Victoria Bay and Gwaiing River Mouth and lifesavers are on duty from 08:00 to 17:00 and over peak periods from 07:00 to 19:00.

All criminal activities should be reported to the SAPS. Law Enforcement will ensure that by-laws are adhered to as far as possible and that the illegal use of alcohol is prevented - the after-hours number is 044 801 6300.

Edwards-Klose confirmed that the sewerage tanks at Victoria Bay have sufficient capacity to handle the peak flow. "Sewage trucks will be in operation on a full time basis to service the tanks."

Click here for previous articles:

The five braai spots have been removed brick by brick.

ARTICLE: ILSE SCHOONRAAD & PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'