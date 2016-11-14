Alcohol banned on beaches

Beachgoers can expect to have their bags searched and their alcohol confiscated. The miniscule Victoria Bay is flooded over weekends and peak-season with some people who drink alcohol. This often leads to fighting or even drowning incidents. Photos: Pauline Loruens

GEORGE NEWS - During this festive season, law enforcement officials will again search all bags at the entrance to Victoria Bay beach.

George municipality spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose says this is done in the interest of safety for everyone on the beach.

This follows after many groups of people treated the no alcohol rule at Vic Bay with blatant disregards last Sunday 27 November. People were seen carrying alcohol and drinking on the pavements near the parking lot and in other beach areas.

In the afternoon, when the beach was packed, a fight almost broke out on the lawn when a group of drunken revellers started taunting other beachgoers. Members of the public complained to the lifesavers who could not locate the law enforcement officials.

Edwards-Klose acknowledged that there was a shortage of law enforcement officials saying the lifesavers are responsible for lifesaving duties and not enforcement of municipal by-laws.

“The public is kindly requested not to ask them for assistance in terms of by-law infringements, but to address these to the beach patrol officers. The senior municipal officials responsible for the lifesavers are in contact with them on a permanent basis and aware of the status of all beaches."

With regard to limiting the numbers of visitors permitted to enter the Victoria Bay beach area during peak holiday days she said law enforcement officials do give members of the public an indication of available parking and how full the beach is.

“George Law Enforcement (GLE) has in terms of the festive season plan for 2016 (5 December 2016 to 5 January 2017) made provision for an additional 20 beach patrol officers who will cover Herolds Bay, Leentjies Klip, Victoria Bay and Gwaiing river mouth.

As of 2 December, the lifesavers will work from 08:00 to17:00 and over peak periods from 07:00 to 19:00. Edwards-Klose said the officials responsible for the lifesavers are in contact with them on a permanent basis and aware of the status of all beaches.

She reminded residents that GLE only enforces municipal by-laws and that all criminal activities should be reported to the police.

“Law enforcement will ensure that by-laws are adhered to as far as possible and that the illegal use of alcohol is prevented. We will act against all transgressors. People who misbehave and disregard other beach regulations might also be cautioned, fined and be asked to leave the beach area.” The after-hours number to report incidents to is 044 801 6300.

Regarding the policing at Vic Bay, Edwards-Klose said GLE officials were requested to work during the weekend in order to have at least some visibility at Vic Bay until the festive season starts. “As you would expect we had a few volunteers and we could at least manage some visibility of two officers over weekends. These officers however, had to patrol at the other beaches also.

"This past weekend (27 November) being the end of the month, bonus time for most people and the hot weather conditions - we did not have enough personnel to work within the CBD's and the beaches. Although guest house owner Rod Hossack wants a crime-free, clean, braai free Vic Bay area, we can only do the best under the current circumstances with minimum staff and resources.

"We have to cover the CBD, beaches, local areas, Uniondale, Haarlem - with only 11 members - taking in consideration some are on leave, time due for working at beaches and also have to attend to other complaints.”

These lifesavers will be on duty in the holidays and they are hoping that the public will adhere to the regulations and stay out of trouble.

ARTICLE & PHOTOS: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'