Boozing it up at Vic Bay

An ever swelling crowd at Victoria Bay in soaring temperatures on Sunday. The revellers brought their beer and braais with. Photos: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - The George municipality went all-out to paint and repair the facilities at Victoria Bay, but on Sunday the embattled beach resort was stretched to capacity as crowds of people arrived.

One of the casual law enforcement staffers who was stationed at the entrance to the beach, admitted that it was an impossible task to enforce the no-drinking-in-public regulations.

On Sunday there were apparently seven casuals (dressed in T-shirts) on duty, ostensibly appointed by the municipality to keep the crowds under control, but the lifesavers said that when they desperately needed officials to attend to complaints - they were not easy to locate.

They said they could not find these crowd controllers when they desperately needed help with a group of drunk people who made a nuisance of themselves in the packed picnic area.

The lifesavers also had their hands full with unsupervised children on the beach. In two incidents drunks had to be pulled from the surf. The life surfers apparently also lacked medical equipment, had no radio or other communication devices, and no umbrellas to shield them from the sun as promised.

Many complaints about the general chaos were posted on the George Herald Facebook page . One reader complained that the police were clearly not equipped to deal with such a large crowd when it comes to enforcing the no-drinking rule and that large groups of people arrived carrying huge amounts of alcohol.

When the George Herald arrived at Vic Bay at 16:45 on Sunday, people were seen drinking on the pavements in the parking lot as well as in the furthest corner of the beach.

Land's End guest house owner Rod Hossack, said Sunday had been a low point for him. He said various role players in the George municipality had been working closely with the Victoria Bay home owners (VBHO) committee to implement useful improvements. The VBHO had spent R30 000 on improvements.

"The pressure on the infrastructure, facilities, and circulation areas is going to explode - that's a fact. Smart foresight, proper planning and brave decisions along with thoughtful consideration for all groups, are an absolute necessity."

The George municipality's comment is being awaited.

There to keep bathers safe on Sunday are from left: Wade Tiran, Morgan Douglas, Ricco Koen and Thomas Swanepoel.

People partied on the lawn in the parking lot at Victoria Bay, as the beach was just too full.

ARTICLE & PHOTOS: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

