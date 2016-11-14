Translate to: 

Boozing it up at Vic Bay

Boozing it up at Vic Bay
An ever swelling crowd at Victoria Bay in soaring temperatures on Sunday. The revellers brought their beer and braais with. Photos: Pauline Lourens
GEORGE NEWS - The George municipality went all-out to paint and repair the facilities at Victoria Bay, but on Sunday the embattled beach resort was stretched to capacity as crowds of people arrived.
 
One of the casual law enforcement staffers who was stationed at the entrance to the beach, admitted that it was an impossible task to enforce the no-drinking-in-public regulations.
 
On Sunday there were apparently seven casuals (dressed in T-shirts) on duty, ostensibly appointed by the municipality to keep the crowds under control, but the lifesavers said that when they desperately needed officials to attend to complaints - they were not easy to locate.
 
They said they could not find these crowd controllers when they desperately needed help with a group of drunk people who made a nuisance of themselves in the packed picnic area.
 
The lifesavers also had their hands full with unsupervised children on the beach. In two incidents drunks had to be pulled from the surf. The life surfers apparently also lacked medical equipment, had no radio or other communication devices, and no umbrellas to shield them from the sun as promised.
 
Many complaints about the general chaos were posted on the George Herald Facebook page. One reader complained that the police were clearly not equipped to deal with such a large crowd when it comes to enforcing the no-drinking rule and that large groups of people arrived carrying huge amounts of alcohol.
 
When the George Herald arrived at Vic Bay at 16:45 on Sunday, people were seen drinking on the pavements in the parking lot as well as in the furthest corner of the beach.
 
Land's End guest house owner Rod Hossack, said Sunday had been a low point for him. He said various role players in the George municipality had been working closely with the Victoria Bay home owners (VBHO) committee to implement useful improvements. The VBHO had spent R30 000 on improvements.
 
"The pressure on the infrastructure, facilities, and circulation areas is going to explode - that's a fact. Smart foresight, proper planning and brave decisions along with thoughtful consideration for all groups, are an absolute necessity."
 
The George municipality's comment is being awaited.
 
 
There to keep bathers safe on Sunday are from left: Wade Tiran, Morgan Douglas, Ricco Koen and Thomas Swanepoel.  
 
 
People partied on the lawn in the parking lot at Victoria Bay, as the beach was just too full.  
 
ARTICLE & PHOTOS: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
08:03 (GMT+2), Thu, 01 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you participate in Black Friday?
Yes
George Herald 56%
No
George Herald 33%
What's Black Friday?
George Herald 11%
Men
Women
Search
Sdp02
I'm a 32 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 22 and 40.
Sielsgenoot66
I'm a 50 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 38 and 54.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up