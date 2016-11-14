Missing boy's body washed ashore

An EMS helicopter on the scene when the boy went missing two days ago. Photo: Supplied.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Captain Malcolm Pojie, Southern Cape police spokesperson, has just confirmed that the body of the boy who had gone missing in the sea at Kleinkrantz, was washed ashore on Wilderness beach.

He could not confirm whether a member of the public alerted the police and has not yet released the deceased's identity.

The incident took place on Saturday, 3 December.

More information follows as soon as it can be obtained from the police.

