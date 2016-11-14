Teenager missing at sea in Kleinkrantz

The EMS helicopter on the scene.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - A 17-year-old boy has presumably drowned after he and a friend got into trouble in the sea at Kleinkrantz beach at about 16:00 this afternoon.

Captain Malcolm Pojie said the NSRI managed to save the friend, but the boy had disappeared in the water.

An EMS helicopter searched for the boy to no avail.

Pojie could not say where the boys are from.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

