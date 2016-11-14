Search for missing boy ongoing

The search for the missing boy is continuing. Photo: Eden 911

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The search for the missing boy who is assumed to have drowned in the sea at Kleinkrantz on Saturday afternoon has resumed this morning, according to Capt. Malcolm Pojie.

"He has not been found yet, despite air and land searches being done. We have deployed our quad bikes to Wilderness to assist police divers with the search."

More to follow as it becomes available.

