8 Arrested students still in custody

Fellow students of the NMMU 8 supporting their peers at court. Photo: Lyndall Mgadle.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The 8 arrested NMMU #FeesMustFall protestors who were expected to appear in court today, remain in custody.

The protesting students were arrested yesterday at the NMMU George campus following a peaceful protest in solidarity with the national call of free education.

According their attorney, Winston Jansen, the students have not been charged and they are expected to appear in the George magistrate's court tomorrow, Thursday 20 October.

Click here for previous articles:

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

