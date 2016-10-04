8 Students arrested at NMMU George

8 NMMU students were arrested this morning. Photo: Supplied.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Eight NMMU George campus students, who formed part of a small group of peaceful protesting students, were arrested by police at the main entrance to the campus in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 18 October.

It is believed they contravened a court order guaranteeing free access to the institution.

This morning classes have resumed at the University. The situation is quiet, and no police were seen on the premises.

However, NMMU security has been beefed up significantly.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

