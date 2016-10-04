Update: 8 Studens arrested at NMMU

8 NMMU students were arrested this morning. Photo: Supplied.

GEORGE NEWS - New information at hand is that the group of students at the entrance to the NMMU George was not as small as initially reported.

It is believed that at 06:30 this morning a group of 30 students started marching from their residence on campus to the entrance of the university. The group swelled to over 70 by the time they were within reach of the entrance.

Eight NMMU George campus students, six females and two males, who formed part of the group walking peacefully, were arrested by police at the front of the gate.

It is believed that they contravened a court order which guaranteed free access to the institution.

The George Herald is awaiting a response from police.

