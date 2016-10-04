Divers still searching for missing man

The AMS chopper on the scene at Herold's Bay.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The Police Diving Unit is still searching for the body of Tebelolo Deejee Mokgope (28), a police recruit that was stationed at the SA Police Services Academy in Oudtshoorn.

He was swept off the rocks at Oubaai at midday on Saturday 1 October.

Captain Malcolm Pojie, Southern Cape police spokesperson said a group of recruits rented a house at the Oubaai Golf Resort next to Herolds Bay for the weekend. Mokgope drowned when he and three friends were swept off a rock by a freak wave while taking photographs.

His friends managed to get out of the stormy water, but the recruit, believed to hail from Gauteng, disappeared under the waves. A friend went back into the sea to rescue Mokgope, but returned to shore after losing sight of him.

Robert van Heldsingen, NSRI Wilderness station commander says the NSRI Wilderness duty crew was activated at 12:17 following a request for assistance from the Police Academy in Oudtshoorn.

ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

