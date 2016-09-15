Search for missing man called off

The AMS chopper on the scene at Herold's Bay.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The search for the missing man who is believed to have drowned near Herold's Bay, has been called off.

Emergency services were notified at lunchtime that someone had fallen into the sea from a path below Oubaai.

An AMS chopper and NSRI boats searched for nearly 3 hours, but no trace of the man could be found.

No further information is currently available.

