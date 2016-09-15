Hiker falls into ocean

The AMS helicopter at Herold's Bay. Photo: Er24

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - An unidentified person fell into the sea near Oubaai about an hour ago.

The NSRI and an AMS helicopter are searching for the person - whose sex is unknown.

The person apparently fell from a walking trail between Oubaai and Herold's Bay.

ER24 and Metro are also on the scene at Herold's Bay.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

Emergency services on the scene. Photo: Trich van Jaarsveldt.

