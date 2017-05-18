New owner for Upstairs at Harry's

The new owner of Upstairs at Harry's, Dr Willie Cilliers (left) with staff members Desiree Baartman and Robbie Davis. Photo: Alida de Beer

GEORGE NEWS - Business Chamber Chairman Dr Willie Cilliers, known for his absolute zeal for business, has bought the well-known coffee shop, Upstairs at Harry's in Harry Mann Square - adding a fourth enterprise to his business portfolio.

Cilliers, who used to be the auditor of the coffee shop, took ownership in December last year. He will not be changing the name or logo, but says he wants to build on the established brand that turns 18 years this year. It was named after Dr Harry Mann, whose home originally stood on this property.

Upstairs at Harry's was opened on 7 August 1999 by local restaurateur Dean Hahn, and was sold to Dick Cummins in 2013. His son and daughter-in-law, Malcolm and Jana ran the business. Malcolm passed away in 2015 and eventually Dick decided to sell.

Says Cilliers, "I have big plans to bring Harry's back to its original character with special reference to a homely atmosphere and creating a space where customers can just sit and relax, chat, see their clients, and make use of free Wi-Fi."