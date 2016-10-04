Jaco Londt on leave, not suspended

DA chairperson for the East region, Jaco Londt. Photo: Michelle Pienaar

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - DA chairperson for the Eastern region Jaco Londt has not been suspended by his party leaders.

His request for leave from his duties as political head for Oudtshoorn and regional chairperson while the preliminary investigations is on-going, has been granted.

Londt was served with a notice of intention to suspend by the DA's federal executive committee (Fedex), and given until close of business on Wednesday last week to make representations in his defence.

The envisaged suspension was from his position as regional chairperson, and as a constituency head for Oudtshoorn.

Click here for previous articles:

Read more in tomorrow's George Herald, and online.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'