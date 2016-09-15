DA’s Jaco Londt faces suspension

DA Regional Head Jaco Londt

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS FLASH - DA Regional Head Jaco Londt has until 16:00 this afternoon (Monday, 3 October) to give reasons why he should not be suspended.

This follows after the DA’s Federal Executive Committee (Fedex) informed Londt of its intention to suspend him as Chairperson of the DA’s East Region Constituency.

It is unclear what the charges against him are, but it is alleged that they relate to complaints of verbal abuse.

Neither the Chairperson of Fedex, James Selfe nor Londt could be reached for comment.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

