Carl Schoombie's murderers get life

Carl Schoombie.
GEORGE NEWS - The two murderers of former Yorkie Carl Schoombie (27) are going to prison for life.
 
Judge Robert Henney sentenced Brent Henry (40) and Juane Jacobs (37) in the Western Cape High Court this morning Friday 19 May for kicking and beating the young man to death in 2015.
 
Schoombie died after he and friends left Tiger Tiger nightclub in Claremont on 15 November 2015 in an Uber taxi, which was then followed by his attackers into a cul de sac. He was pulled out of the vehicle and severely assaulted in what seems to be a case of mistaken identity. Carl, who sustained a massive brain injury in the attack, died in hospital four days later.
 
Judge Henney called the attacked “brutal, callous, cowardly and dastardly".
 
At the time of his death, the victim’s brother, Lee wrote on the Facebook page, Justice for Carl, that his brother had the world at his feet. “NO doubt [he] would have made a difference in this world with his intelligence and talent!”

In sentencing Henney agreed with Lee, saying that the Stellenbosch graduate would have been a great asset to society.
 
This entry was made by the Schoombie family on the Facebook page after sentencing today: “JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED!!!! Brent Henry and Juane Jacobs were sentenced to life in prison!!!!! We cannot explain how grateful we are for the love and support that has been shown over the past 18months!!!” 
 
 
Brent Henry
 
 
Juane Jacobs
 
ARTICLE: ILSE SCHOONRAAD, GEORGE HERALD EDITOR
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Hessqua, Klein Karoo news'
13:17 (GMT+2), Fri, 19 May 2017
