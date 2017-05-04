Optical fibre network progressing

Georgians have been witnessing the rollout of optical fibre in selected areas.

Candice Jones, media relations officer for Cell C, says the rollout of fibre-to-home is increasing daily with many fibre network operators (FNOs) offering to lay fibre cables in areas where there is a demand for high-speed internet access.

The main FNO in the Eden municipal district is Openserve, a division of Telkom. According to their spokesperson Gugulethu Maqetuka, Openserve has so far installed open-access fibre in selected suburbs and gated estates in George and Knysna.

(Open-access broadband networks allow consumers to use an internet service provider of their choice for broadband connections.) Areas in George where fibre is available include Heather Park, Earl's Court Lifestyle Estate, Kingswood Golf Estate, Kraaibosch Country Estate, Kraaibosch Manor, and Groenkloof Village. In Knysna, the Belvidere, Paradise, Knysna Heights, East Head, and Coney Glen areas have fibre.

"This has brought broadband connection speeds of up to 100Mb/s to the boundaries of homes and businesses in these areas," says Maqetuka.

