Update: Passengers stranded at airport

Airports Company South Africa has taken up the matter with the airline and the relevant civil aviation bodies.

STATEMENT BY BRENDA VORSTER, GEORGE AIRPORT MANAGER

GEORGE NEWS - George Airport today confirmed that a delayed SA Express flight from Johannesburg to George was not permitted to take off for the return flight on Wednesday night.Airport management has apologised to passengers in George who had been processed to board flight SA1510 before it was cancelled late on Wednesday night. The flight left at 09:38 on Thursday 6 April.Brenda Vorster, manager of George Airport, says the cancellation was due to factors beyond the authority and control of the airport.Management of George Airport was contacted by SA Express on Wednesday evening and advised that flight SA1509 from Johannesburg to George would be delayed. The delay was such that the flight would land at George well after the airport’s authorised closing time of 7pm.SA Express asked that George Airport be kept open to allow the flight to land and depart again for the return trip to Johannesburg.Management of George Airport contacted air traffic control (ATC) and was informed that ATC for George Airport could be extended only up to 9.30pm. The availability of ATC could not be extended further due to civil aviation rules about the number of consecutive hours that controllers are permitted to be on duty.In addition, the airport fire and rescue team at George Airport were also unable to work any more hours beyond the arrival of the flight for safety reasons.George Airport informed the airline of this stipulation two hours before it boarded passengers in Johannesburg. The consequence would be that the SA Express flight could land late at George but would not be able to depart.However, the SA Express flight left Johannesburg and the airline advised passengers in George to be at the airport by 10pm so that the return flight could leave at 11pm.ATC remained on duty until 9.50pm when the SA Express flight landed in George. ATC informed airport management that its controllers had to go off duty immediately.Airport management then informed the Supervisor on Duty that ATC would not be available as well as the fire and rescue team.Passengers were then told that the flight had been cancelled.Commenting, Brenda Vorster said: “As management of George Airport we offer our sincere apologies to passengers who were inconvenienced by the cancellation of the flight. However, we cannot compromise on matters of safety and adherence to civil aviation regulations and procedures.”